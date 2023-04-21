How to get the Sam Fisher outfit in The Division 2

The Division 2's Year 5 content has just been revealed. The Year 5, Season 1 Battle Pass will go live in June 2023. The upcoming Seasonal update, called Broken Wings, has a plethora of content, including a new free game mode called Descent and a Sam Fisher outfit.

Sam Fisher is a well-known protagonist from the popular video game series Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell. He is admired for his impressive stealth combat abilities. His rugged appearance and signature night-vision goggles have contributed to his status as an iconic figure in the gaming community.

The Division 2's Season 1 Battle Pass for Year 5 will present fans with a chance to acquire various pieces of clothing to recreate the looks of the character.

This article takes a look at the process of obtaining the Sam Fisher outfit in the game.

Everything that The Division 2 fans need to know about getting the Sam Fisher outfit

Fans of The Division 2 were recently treated to a detailed roadmap of the game's Year 5 content. The roadmap outlines the four seasons that players can expect to see in the coming year: Broken Wings (Season 1), Puppeteers (Season 2), Vanguard (Season 3), and Black Diamond (Season 4).

While the developers have revealed what fans can expect in each of these seasonal updates, they didn't delve into the specifics.

One of the most exciting revelations from the roadmap is the inclusion of the Sam Fisher outfit. In Year 5, Season 1, players who purchase the Premium Pass will have the opportunity to instantly obtain Sam Fisher's iconic outfit. Based on the preview, the cosmetic set comes with the character's Night Goggles and his dark and durable attire.

However, that's not all. Before Year 5, Season 1 goes live, fans can acquire the Leon Kennedy RPD outfit for absolutely free. If fans of Resident Evil, as well as The Division 2, want to get their hands on the apparel, they can do so by logging in to the game between April 25, 2023, and May 9, 2023.

Leon Kennedy is the male protagonist of Resident Evil 2 as well as the main protagonist of Resident Evil 4.

Tom Clancy's The Division @TheDivisionGame #DivisionDay Here's to an ambitious year of new content and more stories, Agents. #TheDivsion2 Team is committed to improving and evolving the game. We can't wait to show you more of what's in store! Here's to an ambitious year of new content and more stories, Agents. #TheDivsion2 Team is committed to improving and evolving the game. We can't wait to show you more of what's in store! ⭕ #DivisionDay https://t.co/DtIEdrra2r

This is all there is to know about getting the Sam Fisher outfit in The Division 2. The upcoming four seasons of the game look promising as they will be expanding on the content not only in terms of missions but also the story and events.

No release dates have been officially revealed as of right now, but the developers have announced that Year 5 Season 1 will go live this June 2023.

Poll : 0 votes