How to obtain Sam Fisher's Elite Splinter Cell skin in Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege recently introduced a brand new Elite Skin for the legendary Sam Fisher character from the Splinter Cell games, who is also known as Zero in the hero-based tactical shooter. After a long wait, fans will finally be able to obtain the skin set that pays homage to Sam Fisher's original attire from the Splinter Cell franchise.

This set features a unique set of cosmetics, much like any other Elite Skin in Siege. Players will obtain all of them once they purchase the set from the in-game shop. This article will guide players on how to obtain the Third Echelon Elite Skin for Zero.

How to get the Third Echelon Elite Skin for Zero in Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game Join Third Echelon, and become the ultimate covert field agent. Inspired by the original Splinter Cell trilogy, Zero’s Elite Set is available now! Join Third Echelon, and become the ultimate covert field agent. Inspired by the original Splinter Cell trilogy, Zero’s Elite Set is available now! https://t.co/ILsmiJxhfM

Similar to any other Elite Skin, the Third Echelon set for Zero will also include cosmetics and other items that a player can obtain along with the entire collection. Here's how you can obtain the Sam Fisher Elite Skin in Rainbow Six Siege:

Go to the 'Shop' section in-game and navigate to Uniforms.

Once you're on the tab, look for Elites on the top section.

Click on Elites and scroll down to find the latest released Elite set, Third Echelon.

Once you find the Sam Fisher Elite set, you can purchase the newly released bundle for 2160 R6 Credits. Premium Battlepass owners will receive a 10% discount for this purchase and will be able to buy this skin for the price of 1944 R6 Credits.

Readers who are interested in grabbing the iconic Elite Skin will receive the following cosmetic items from the bundle:

Third Echelon Headgear (Legendary)

Third Echelon Uniform (Legendary)

Third Echelon Player Card (Legendary)

Golden Background for Elite Skin

Third Echelon Skin for Argus Launcher (Legendary)

Third Echelon Skin for all weapons (Legendary)

Zero Sam Fisher Chibi Weapon Charm (Legendary)

Third Echelon MVP animation (Legendary)

What does the Third Echelon Elite skin mean for the Rainbow Six Siege community?

Long-time fans of the Splinter Cell franchise will be glad to hear that this Elite Skin is finally featuring in Rainbow Six Siege. Although Ubisoft hasn't announced any potential release date for a new Splinter Cell game, fans were happy to have Sam Fisher back in the universe with Rainbow Six Siege back in Operation Shadow Legacy.

Interestingly, the character has received an aged look with a far more unique nickname. The new Elite Skin certainly does justice to his character with a classic look and the phenomenal design of his original attire. Additionally, Ubisoft gives players the option to mix and match cosmetics in Rainbow Six Siege. This means that they can use a particular part of Zero's uniform with other sets if they wish to.

This also means that Zero's Third Echelon weapon skin can be used on Operators who share the same weapon. Operators like Bandit can use the Third Echelon skin on the MP7, while every other FBI operative can use the new weapon skin for the Five-seven sidearm.

In general, Operation Solar Raid has been an absolute treat for players in Year 7. Ubisoft has generously introduced plenty of content to the ongoing season, with a new map and Operator already a part of the Operation. Alongside that, fans received tons of unique cosmetics, including the Altaïr, 2B, Brother NiER, and most recently, the Third Echelon Elite set for Operators.

