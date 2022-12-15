Rainbow Six Siege introduces Assassin's Creed Elite Set: How to acquire, price, and more

Rainbow Six Siege's brand-new Operation took flight on December 6, 2022. With the start of the season, Ubisoft has already introduced a gorgeous 2B Elite Skin for Iana inspired by NieR: Automata. Before that, they even added a Maverick Elite Set from NieR: Replicant.

As the season progressed, Siege introduced a legendary Elite Set for Flores featuring the Master Assassin Altaïr Ibn-LaʼAhad from the popular Assassin’s Creed franchise. Year seven Season four has a plethora of content to deliver before the year ends, this being one of them.

With a brand new map and and Operator, fans are hyped to compete in the new competitive lobbies of Ranked 2.0.

How and where to purchase the Assassin's Creed Elite Skin in Rainbow Six Siege?

Players can purchase the Master Assassin Elite Skin from the Rainbow Six Siege store. Here is how players can purchase the Altaïr Elite set in Siege:

Navigate to the Siege Shop from the Home menu or go to Flore's Operator preview from the Operators tab.

The Elite bundle will be available to purchase for all players.

Upon clicking on the set, players can either buy the bundle with R6 Credits or will have to add it if they have insufficient funds.

Once purchased, the Elite Skin will be added to your account, and you can use the cosmetics according to your liking.

The Master Assassin Elite Skin for Flores will feature Headgear, Uniform, Gadget Skin, Operator Card, MVP Animation, Operator Background, and weapon skins for his loadout. These items cannot be purchased separately.

How much does the Elite Bundle cost?

Master Assassin Elite Skin price in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

The Master Assassin Elite Set can be purchased for 2160 R6 Credits in-game. This means that players must spend approximately $25 to acquire the bundle; however, if players have already purchased the Battle Pass for Operation Solar Raid, they will receive a 10% discount in the game shop.

Premium Battle Pass owners can purchase the Elite Skin for 1944 R6 Credits after a discount. Since the 2B Elite bundle, the Master Assassin set is the next big Elite Skin Ubisoft has launched, and it has been well-received by the fans.

The bundle features Altaïr Ibn-LaʼAhad, a beloved protagonist from the series who has made appearances in many Assassin’s Creed games.

All-in-all, the Master Assassin Elite set is pretty gorgeous to look at. The MVP animation shows Altaïr falling into an iconic haystack after performing a leap of faith and coming out with the Apple of Eden in his arm.

Ubisoft went the distance to make Elite look as authentic as possible. Rainbow Six Siege players who have also tried Assassin's Creed games will be interested in grabbing the bundle.

There are rumors that Rainbow Six Siege may soon introduce another Elite Skin for the legendary Sam Fisher, who is known as Xero in the game. The popular Tom Clancy character who made Splinter Cell games famous does deserve a well-designed Elite Skin after all.

