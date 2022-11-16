Rainbow Six Siege to receive a Nier crossover Elite for Maverick

Rainbow Six Siege has had its fair share of Elite skins that give a character a unique personality. An Elite skin features a variety of cosmetics for the Operator, along with a unique victory animation after getting MVP in a match.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game



Watch live Monday, November 21st at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at A brand new map is coming to Operation Solar Raid! Discover more about this off-coast location during the Full Season Reveal.Watch live Monday, November 21st at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at youtube.com/Ubisoft A brand new map is coming to Operation Solar Raid! Discover more about this off-coast location during the Full Season Reveal.Watch live Monday, November 21st at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at youtube.com/Ubisoft! https://t.co/qSjMSbsK4J

Year 7 Season 4 of Rainbow Six Siege is bringing a brand new Elite skin to Maverick in collaboration with Nier Replicant. The Elite skin will feature the character of Brother Nier from the single-player title for Maverick's outfit. Operation Solar Raid will also introduce another Elite set, as promised in the Year 7 Roadmap for Siege.

Players can acquire the Maverick Brother Nier Elite set from the in-game Ubisoft store post-release.

Maverick's Nier Replicant Elite skin will be available with the upcoming Operation of Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft has previously released various Elite sets for Siege in collaboration with other intellectual properties. Some of these include the Rick & Morty bundle for Doc and Fuze. The Lion's Leon set and Zofia's Jill Valentine from the Resident Evil franchise are also quite popular among fans.

Ubisoft is taking the Elite skin game up a notch with the introduction of the Nier Replicant Elite skin for Maverick. There are a plethora of Operators in the game who haven't received an Elite set yet. Even for Operators like Montagne, an Elite skin came to a lot later after repeated fan requests.

The skin will reportedly have an animation from Nier Replicant with Maverick in Brother Nier's outfit. It will also feature Solar Raid. Several internet speculations claimed that a 2B Elite set was also in the works.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game Grimoire Weiss and the protagonist from NieR Replicant are coming to #Rainbow6Siege with the Maverick Replicant Bundle! (Thanks @SquareEnix !) But that’s not all. More #NieR goodness to be continued during the Year 7 Season 4 reveal panel. Grimoire Weiss and the protagonist from NieR Replicant are coming to #Rainbow6Siege with the Maverick Replicant Bundle! (Thanks @SquareEnix!) But that’s not all. More #NieR goodness to be continued during the Year 7 Season 4 reveal panel.

Operation Solar Raid's full reveal on November 21, 2022, will provide more insights into the associated acts for the season. This might also include a more detailed view of the upcoming Elite skins.

For now, fans can expect the Elite skin to be released with the Year 7 Season 4 of Rainbow Six Siege. Along with the Elite set, expect a variety of other content, such as a brand new map and an Operator.

There should also be plenty of quality-of-life changes, as Ubisoft always delivers on this front. The anti-cheat and reputation system will also get a massive upgrade as the company continues to fight toxicity.

Ubisoft is yet to reveal more information regarding the upcoming Operator and map, but fans can expect more information to drop on November 21. Test Servers for Solar Raid will also go live after the reveal.

Developers have promised Operation Solar Raid will be the biggest season for Rainbow Six Siege. Year 7's conclusion will change the path of the game for the better, as one would assume.

