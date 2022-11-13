Nighthaven Labs in Rainbow Six Siege: Expected release date, features, and more

Rainbow Six Siege is all set to introduce a new map called Nighthaven Labs with the upcoming season of the tactical shooter. Operation Solar Raid will be the final operation of the year and will bring many more changes. On November 12, Ubisoft recently revealed a small glimpse of the upcoming map with a minute-long trailer.

Apart from the new map, Rainbow Six Siege will add a brand new Operator. Fans have also been highly excited about the many quality-of-life changes Ubisoft has promised for Year 7 Season 4.

With the current season reaching its conclusion this month, Ubisoft has said that Operation Solar Raid will be available for players to try out on Test Servers in November.

When is the Nighthaven Labs coming to the Rainbow Six Siege map pool

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game



Watch live Monday, November 21st at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at A brand new map is coming to Operation Solar Raid! Discover more about this off-coast location during the Full Season Reveal.Watch live Monday, November 21st at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at youtube.com/Ubisoft A brand new map is coming to Operation Solar Raid! Discover more about this off-coast location during the Full Season Reveal.Watch live Monday, November 21st at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at youtube.com/Ubisoft! https://t.co/qSjMSbsK4J

The upcoming operation, Operation Solar Raid, has been confirmed to add a new map to the tactical shooter. That said, the map's official release date is still unknown. During the Demon Veil expansion, Ubisoft decided to add Emerald Plains later in the season as the developers were waiting for feedback and were constantly working.

However, on its official Twitter handle, Ubisoft has mentioned that the full reveal of the map and the operation will be announced on November 21, 2022, at 12:30 PM PT/ 9:30 PM CET.

A fixed release date is expected to be announced soon for the upcoming map and Operator, as most maps are introduced with the new season of Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft has also revealed that the new Year 7 Season 4 Operation Solar Raid will be available to players on Test Servers on November 21, 2022.

What are the expected features of the new Nighthaven Labs map

From the trailer of the upcoming Nighthaven Labs map, fans can expect Ubisoft to go far and beyond to make the map design beautiful as always. That said, unlike other maps, players can expect an open map with many glass areas.

This may also be the first map apart from Stadium Bravo to introduce bullet-proof, transparent walls. The developers also added a small Assassin's Creed Easter egg, where they showed the infamous Animus machine.

This alone could open up tons of lore possibilities for Rainbow Six Siege, as they have already maintained their continuity by adding characters like Sam Fisher to the game.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 4 will also bring a brand new Colombian Operator to the team. The Operator wore a patch of her country flag on her arm.

The Operator will also wield a P90 SMG, as shown in the Nighthaven Labs trailer. According to sources online, the upcoming Operator will be called Solis. Players can expect the Operator and the new Nighthaven Labs map to be released together. However, Ubisoft is yet to announce more information regarding Operation Solar Raid.

Poll : 0 votes