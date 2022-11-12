Rainbow Six Siege teases brand new map and Operator with Year 7 Season 4

Rainbow Six Siege's Year 7 is approaching its conclusion with Operation Solar Raid, as the fourth and last season is scheduled to arrive soon. Ubisoft recently dropped a trailer showing a glimpse of the brand new Nighthaven Labs map coming to Siege with the upcoming Operation.

The new map trailer has a fair amount of Easter eggs connecting it to the current Rainbow Six Siege lore within Ubisoft's continuity. That being said, yet another map addition after Emerald Plains and Stadium Bravo is a big step for the Siege community.

Based on the trailer, players may already have a fair idea of what the Nighthaven Labs map will look like in-game, with Ubisoft announcing an official full reveal in late November.

Rainbow Six Siege to get a new map with the upcoming Operation Solar Raid

Watch live Monday, November 21st at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at A brand new map is coming to Operation Solar Raid! Discover more about this off-coast location during the Full Season Reveal.Watch live Monday, November 21st at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at youtube.com/Ubisoft A brand new map is coming to Operation Solar Raid! Discover more about this off-coast location during the Full Season Reveal.Watch live Monday, November 21st at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at youtube.com/Ubisoft! https://t.co/qSjMSbsK4J

Year 7 Season 4 for Siege seems to be a major affair based on the sizeable updates Ubisoft has been pushing out. When it comes to the game's quality-of-life features, the anti-cheat update is already one of the best additions yet. The game's roadmap has opened up many doors for its future. Fans are likely looking forward to a brand new map and the latest Colombian Operator in the upcoming season.

Assassin's Creed Easter egg in the Nighthaven Labs map (Image via Ubisoft)

An exciting Easter egg was also spotted in the official trailer for the Nighthaven Labs map. Some players may recognize the Animus from the popular Assassin's Creed franchise, with Ubisoft generally creative at adding in small Easter eggs to their games. Furthermore, Rainbow Six Siege's Villa map also featured references to the Ezio character as well as the iconic Assassin insignia.

The teased Colombian Operator in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

This teaser may have also given the community a closer look at the upcoming Colombian Operator in Rainbow Six Siege as it revealed an Operator holding a P90 with a Colombian patch on their arm.

Based on what's seen, it can be predicted that the upcoming Colombian Operator will potentially be a Defender using a P90 SMG. Considering that the last two Operators added to the game were Attackers (Sens and Grim), it seems fitting for the shooter's meta to have a brand new Defender.

Besides the new map and Operator, Ubisoft has a lot planned for this year's final season. Rainbow Six Siege will receive a complete overhaul of its competitive system with the arrival of Ranked 2.0. Paired with the many other changes like the Reputation System, Year 7 Season 4 is likely to be exciting.

Although Ubisoft has taken a single event away from Operation Solar Raid, the French video game company has promised to introduce a permanent Arcade mode sometime next year.

