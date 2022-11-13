Rainbow Six Siege Y7S4 will introduce a brand new, Colombian Operator to the pool with Operation Solar Raid. Following various leaks online, the Operator will be known as Solis, which translates to Sun in English. The Operator will be a part of the upcoming Operation, along with a new map.

Ubisoft has promised a plethora of changes in the roadmap for Year 7 Season 4 of Siege. As the mid-season roadmap was released a few days ago, fans found out that the developers will take a single event away from the upcoming Season, along with the permanent arcade mode, which is now scheduled for Year 8.

Ubisoft has already promised the Colombian Operator's addition to the game with the first Year 7 roadmap. Players will now be able to enjoy her in-game soon after the full reveal of the Season in November 2022.

Solis' gadget will be similar to IQ's Spectre in Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft has promised that players will be able to enjoy Operation Solar Raid on the official test servers on November 21. This means that the upcoming Operation will be available on the live servers around early December.

With that being said, Ubisoft is yet to make an official announcement regarding the final release date for the Operation. The full reveal for the expansion is scheduled for November 21, 2022, at 12:30 pm PT/9:30 pm CEST on Ubisoft's official YouTube handle.

The Solar Raid expansion will also feature a brand new map called the Nighthaven Labs. One would assume that the upcoming Operation will be packed with one new Operator and a new map, along with a plethora of other changes as promised by Ubisoft.

Solis' allegedly leaked loadout for the upcoming Operation

Based on the leaks online, Solis' gadget will be similar to IQ's Spectre, which can detect electronics, but for the Defenders. Meaning, Solis can be used to track down Attackers' electronic gadgets and can even destroy them once spotted.

Her gadget will reportedly work with her helmet visor, much like Jackal. This main gadget could potentially change the Rainbow Six Siege meta. She has the potential to be one of the strongest Defenders.

As for the weapons loadout, the Defender will carry a P90 primary SMG used by the GIGN operatives. This can also be swapped with the ITA12L Pump-action Shotgun that is also used by Valkyrie and Oryx. As for her secondary weapon, Solis will carry the legendary SMG-11. Her loadout alone makes her an incredible force on the defending side.

Solis will also be paired with Impact Grenades for secondary gadgets that can be swapped with a Bulletproof Camera.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 4 will also feature a variety of upgrades in terms of the quality and health of the tactical shooter. The upcoming Season will be similar to the classic Siege Operations where the developers will be delivering as much promised content as possible.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game



Watch live Monday, November 21st at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at A brand new map is coming to Operation Solar Raid! Discover more about this off-coast location during the Full Season Reveal.Watch live Monday, November 21st at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at youtube.com/Ubisoft A brand new map is coming to Operation Solar Raid! Discover more about this off-coast location during the Full Season Reveal.Watch live Monday, November 21st at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at youtube.com/Ubisoft! https://t.co/qSjMSbsK4J

With that being said, Rainbow Six Siege will also be stepping towards a new competitive dawn with Ranked 2.0 and a brand new anti-cheat upgrade. The introduction of the new Operator will change the Rainbow Six Siege meta quite a bit. One can assume that Siege will be very different, following Year 8.

The new Nighthaven Labs map is also on the horizon as the Ranked pool's complete overhaul.

Poll : 0 votes