NieR: Automata Elite Skin bundle for Iana in Rainbow Six Siege - Release date, how to get, and more

Rainbow Six Siege recently announced an Elite set for the long-awaited Operator at the Jönköping Major. Iana will be getting her first Elite Skin in the game in collaboration with Square Enix. The Elite set is inspired by Square Enix's famous title, NieR: Automata.

The Elite bundle will feature Iana as 2B, the main character who is an Android from the said title. Ubisoft also released another Elite set in collaboration with NieR for Maverick, who received his bundle-inspired NieR Replicant.

When will be the Iana Elite Skin available in Rainbow Six Siege?

Elite sets for Iana as 2B and Maverick as Brother NieR are available in Rainbow Six Siege's in-game store. The 2B Elite bundle for Iana was officially announced at the Jönköping Major on November 21, 2022. The full reveal also included a presentation for the upcoming expansion called Operation Solar Raid.

The resemblance that 2B from NieR: Automata shares with Iana makes for the perfect inspiration to release such an Elite Skin. In the past, Ubisoft has collaborated with Capcom and Adult Swim as they released Lion's Leon Elite set, Zofia's Jill Valentine set, and the Rick & Morty set for Fuze and Doc.

It is of no surprise that Rainbow Six Siege had another surprise for the fans as they introduced 2B for all the Iana players.

How to purchase the NieR: Automata bundle for Iana?

The Iana 2B Elite Skin from NieR: Automata can be purchased from the in-game store of Rainbow Six Siege. The bundle can be purchased for 2160 R6 Credits.

As the upcoming expansion Operation Solar Raid will be arriving on December 6, 2022, purchasing the Premium Battle Pass will give players a 10% discount on all future purchases during the upcoming Season.

Upon purchasing the Elite Skin bundle, players will receive a variety of cosmetics apart from the Operator Skin itself. Players will receive weapon skins for both her Assault Rifles. Along with that, a weapon charm, player card, and background will also be available. These items, however, cannot be acquired separately.

The two gorgeous Elite Skins aren't the only things coming to Rainbow Six Siege this year. December 2022 will introduce the final Season for Year 7 in Siege. Operation Solar Raid is set to enter the tactical shooter with many updates and tweaks to the title.

Ubisoft has promised a brand new map with a Colombian Operator who will be added to the game with the Season. The Nighthaven Labs map and Defender Solis will be a core part of the Solar Raid update.

A ton of player comfort changes are also on the way for players. The competitive system will also receive an overhaul with the Ranked 2.0 update. Players can expect all these changes with the start of the expansion and can enjoy the Season before its official release in the Test Servers that are life right now.

Poll : 0 votes