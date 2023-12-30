What to expect from The Division 2 in 2024: Project Resolve, major QoL reworks, and more

Over the last few years, The Division 2 has provided its community with several QoL updates and core content. The new year of 2024 promises to do the same, with even more changes scheduled to go live in the initial stage. Adding to some of the ongoing issues in the game, Ubisoft will also be weighing down on the existing features, making them even better for the player's experience.

This article will list everything confirmed for The Division 2 in 2024, as the entirety of the year is going to have the final season for Year 5, alongside the first and second seasons for Year 6.

The Division 2 roadmap for 2024, including Y5s3, Y6s1, Project Resolve, and more

1) Project Resolve

Project Resolve is the name of the operation that aims to improve The Division 2's health, stability, and player experience. From loot systems in the open world to reduced costs in upgrades, there is a lot to unpack for both old and new players. Here is a list of all the significant changes coming with the Project Resolve patch:

Reduced crashes and better performance

Upgrade cost reduction

Optimization cost reduction

Open-world loot scaling based on world tier

Recalibration option from inventory

SHD point cap increase by 2000

Rework in skill mods

Buffs on underperforming weapons

Third Exotic attribute will be enabled for recalibration

Buffs on brand set bonuses

Project Resolve patch is scheduled to be deployed alongside Year 5 Season 3 on February 6. Players can participate in phase 2 of the PTS (public test server) starting from January 19 to 22.

2) Year 5 Season 3: Vanguard

The new season launch will bring in new rewards in the battle pass, alongside new Manhunts and Apparent Event. The latter is a global event requiring players to increase their SHD level and receive apparel cache keys.

Aside from the core seasonal content, however, nothing concrete regarding epilogue missions or narratives has been revealed. The release date for The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 is on February 6, 2024, alongside the Project Resolve patch.

3) Year 6 seasons 1 and 2

The first season in The Division 2 Year 6 will include additional QoL improvements, new Manhunts, and Global events. However, the second season will feature the arrival of Seasons 2.0, focusing on revamps of both introductory missions and endgame content.

In an interview with MP1ST, The Division 2's creative director stated the following when asked about the endgame in Season 4, which will now be implemented in The Division 2 Y6S2:

"In terms of cadence and how we are connecting all seasons, you can expect a big overhaul of seasons with season four and how seasons are built and how seasons are rewarding players. It’s really about the general structure of it. Why do we come back to the game? What do you do when you come back? What kind of rewards are you after? And really trying to have something that takes all of those pieces and reconnects them in a way that makes a bit more sense compared to what we have now."

Aside from this, other content will include the usual Manhunts and Apparel Global events.