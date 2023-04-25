The Division 2 Constitution Hall SHD cache locations

As gamers continue to progress through The Division 2, they will reach the Constitution Hall, where they must know the SHD cache locations. SHD stands for Strategic Homeland Division. SHD Tech is an all-encompassing term for all proprietary assets and systems employed exclusively by the Division and its agents. They were developed either by the Division's Research & Development department or adapted from military and commercial technological prototypes, making them among the game's best.

According to Wiki:

"One of the Strategic Homeland Division's biggest advantages in the field is its revolutionary smart technology. Linked together into an intelligent grid by the SHD global satellite network, SHD Tech provides high-value, real-time intelligence for Division agents engaged in field operations."

Here are the cache locations.

All The Division 2 Constitution Hall SHD cache spots: A complete guide

The first SHD cache in The Division 2 is located behind the Haunted House Control Point to the northeast of the map. It can be found next to some dumpsters. Get close, interact to loot it, and take the items provided to you.

The first SHD cache in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The second one is a bit more challenging to find. This SHD cache is located on some scaffolding along C St Northwest. To reach this spot, head north up 18th St northwest. Do so until you see a hot dog cart along the wall to the left. Get on top of the cart and climb up onto the building. Run back to C St Northwest and climb the scaffolding there.

The second SHD cache in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The third SHD cache location is on the roof of an apartment building. To get to the building, go through the window on the southside. Then progress through the very next door. Scurry to the left and interact with the door to activate the fire suppression. Go up the stairs and out the first open window to the left. You'll swiftly stumble upon the cache.

The third cache (Image via Ubisoft)

To the west of the Elite Territory Control activity is a parkade leading down. Go through the tunnel after that. Follow the sewer until you reach a large room and unlock the door on the upper floor to find the fourth cache.

Cache #4 (Image via Ubisoft)

The fifth cache is perhaps the most challenging one yet. Run west along E St Northwest until you see a truck in an alley. Climb over and go up the ladder. Run across to the next building and go up. Go through the next window and cross the bridge to the next building. Find the rope and descend.

The final cache requires you to climb the ladder to the left of a caged area. Find a locked door and shoot it open. Jump through the window into the office building beside it.

Final cache in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Turn to the right and run down until you find another open window. Jump out and drop into the area with the SHD cache.

That's all you need to do to locate all six of the SHD caches available in the game. This is a key step towards completing the mission and upgrading the weapons you have, so it's important to find as many as possible.

