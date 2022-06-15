Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga set to release this summer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga is the hotly anticipated new game mode for the latest entry in the franchise, and Ubisoft is celebrating the upcoming 15th anniversary of the franchise with a host of new content for the latest entry.

The ancient Norse answer to the ongoing time-hopping narrative featured plenty of mythological elements, and the upcoming expansion seeks to double down on that concept with more God of War-style action and classic legendary characters. With new gameplay and story details, fans are excited for this new chapter in the Assassin's Creed universe.

What should fans expect from Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga?

The franchise's official 15th anniversary comes this November, but Ubisoft decided to get the party started five months early. As part of the celebration, the company revealed Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga.

This new addition to the 2020 game will be a full gameplay mode tacked onto the existing plot. It radically changes the gameplay experience and introduces new trends to the format.

The Forgotten Saga is set to introduce rogue-lite elements to the franchise for the first time. This extremely popular gameplay concept centers around the main character slowly growing stronger over the course of countless deaths. Games like Hollow Knight and Hades perfected the format with gradual improvement and extreme difficulty.

Story-wise, this new expansion focuses on Odin's return to the realm of Niflheim. The trailer prominently features Hel, daughter of Loki and lord of the dead. From this, fans have pieced together a bit of what they can expect.

Players will likely assume the role of the All-Father himself as he takes on the land of the dead. Odin must engage in battle with Hel's army of monsters and will return from each defeat with new tools and capabilities. This rogue-lite format could also suggest a sharp increase in difficulty for the new mode.

When is Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga coming out?

Ubisoft has been happy to reveal what's coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga; however, they haven't specified a date. The closest thing fans have to a release date is the phrase "this summer."

The announcement comes alongside a ton of other expansions and add-ons to the 2020 entry into the franchise. Given that the 15th anniversary is still five months away, fans could be waiting a couple of months for these to release.

There have already been a couple of expansions to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and the game is entering its second year with the intention to remain supported beyond this landmark.

Ubisoft has announced that this wave of additional content will be the last piece of new content that the game will receive. Fans will be able to enjoy the new content for a long time but may not enjoy more updates to the entry.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga seeks to introduce a new brand of gameplay and lore to an already beloved game. Fans should be excited to jump into Niflheim over and over when the free expansion is released sometime this summer.

