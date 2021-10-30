Is Riders Republic an online-only game?

Riders Republic is a game with online multiplayer gameplay in mind, especially when so much of the game is built around racing in different extreme sports.

Players may want to travel with the game, play by themselves, or the internet could have gone out. In any of those cases, online-only games become unplayable. Fortunately for fans, there is a way to play Riders Republic that, technically, is offline and doesn't require an internet connection to participate.

How to play Riders Republic without online?

There is a distinct mode that players will need to jump into to play Riders Republic offline. The traditional world used in the game won't be available for anyone playing offline. In-game progression will be off the table for the time being or until the online aspect is turned back on.

What is Zen mode?

Offline Riders Republic is marked by a mode called Zen mode, which follows the core name. The mode is all about staying Zen in a peaceful world without any other players jumping onto the map or races. This mode is the only optional mode available when players attempt to start an offline game.

In Zen mode, the entire map will be usable and players can helicopter drop to any point so that traveling is fast and easy. All sports will be available to try on all parts of the open-world map.

Zen mode is a way for players to practice with other sports and try out tricks without having 60 other players racing around at all times. But many of the online features will be missing.

What features are missing in the Riders Republic Zen mode?

When players jump into Zen mode, most of the features available online will be missing. The major ones are events and typical progression.

Participating in events and gaining more unlocks will be impossible unless the player moves to an online mode. The main reason being that Riders Republic revolves around having huge multiplayer lobbies with epic races in each sport.

Zen mode also unlocks everything automatically, so progression is unnecessary. Needless to say, online is the best way to play Riders Republic.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha