Nickmercs’ hilarious Riders Republic fail costs him bet with Twitch streamer SypherPK

Recently, Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff hilariously lost a bet against Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan during a Riders Republic race.

Riders Republic was released on October 28 and has received considerable attention on Twitch. Nickmercs decided to challenge his friend and fellow streamer SypherPK to a mountain-biking race.

The pair agreed that the loser would gift 50 Twitch subscriptions to the loser. Despite getting off to a quick start and leading the majority of the race, Nickmercs ended up losing in the most hilarious way possible.

Nickmercs loses Riders Republic bet with SypherPK in a hilarious manner

Nickmercs was leading SypherPK for a major part of the race and looked set to finish it off in style. However, he managed to drive straight into one of the poles attached to the finish-line banner. Upon respawning, he then rammed into the other pole, which allowed SypherPK enough time to catch up and win the race.

The streamer was obviously disappointed after losing:

Noo. Oh my god! My d**k got caught on the f**king thing, man! You can’t make that up!

SypherPK himself sounded surprised and could be heard celebrating his unlikely victory in the background. But it was Nickmercs who got the last laugh. The streamer decided to double the bet amount to 100 gifted subs and challenged SypherPK to another race.

SypherPK agreed, and was leading the second race for some time before choking towards the end, which allowed Nickmercs to overtake. With the tables having turned, SypherPK explained that he did exactly the same thing that Nickmercs had done during the first race.

Warning: Video contains explicit language

He tried to steer towards the left but ended up crashing after going right. Nickmercs celebrated his victory in typical fashion:

“Yes, You did the same sh*t. Oh my God, I f***d up so bad at the beginning my chat was all like, “L, L, L.””

While Nickmercs ended up having the last laugh and won 100 subscriptions, those in his chatroom thought the initial fail was hilarious and continued to mock him. The two streamers seemed to enjoy the races and can likely be expected to challenge each other again.

