Riders Republic reveals new gameplay and September 2 release date at Ubisoft Forward 2021

Ubisoft has officially announced the release date for Riders Republic at their most awaited event, Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021.

September 2nd is the launch date of the open-world sports game, and the announcement came with an elaborate trailer. The 5-minute deep dive trailer went into detail on what fans can expect from Rider's Republic. It introduced a massively multiplayer race mode called Mass Races, with support for up to 64 players.

The first glimpse of the world map looked much similar to that of Turn 10 Studios' Forza Horizon and might have a similar playground to the game as well. The open-world map will include multiple environmental modes with varied terrains like snowy mountains and rough tracks for various racing modes like off-road driving, gliding, or snowboarding.

Riders Republic will feature many real-life, famous racing competitions from all around the world. It will also allow players to experience open-world rides to places like Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, and Mammoth Mountain. There, they will be able to compete in events like biking, skiing, snowboarding, and wingsuit flying.

Image via Ubisoft - Ubisoft Forward 2021

The trailer at the Ubisoft Forward event today showcased the exciting Riders Ridge hub. This is a place where players will be able to meet each other, manage their Riders Republic careers, search for new customization items in the store, share their achievements and quickly matchmake into free-for-all or Trick Battle multiplayer matches.

The Trick Battle match is a 6v6 game mode in which Riders Republic players need to capture 'modules' on a map like rails and jump ramps. Color will eventually change from red to blue on the application of a magic trick and capture that module for the team. Capturing a complete site's worth of modules, a player will be able to activate a multiplier to increase his/her team's score

Riders Republic will be released for consoles, Stadia, and PCs via the Epic and Ubisoft Game Stores. As confirmed by the organization at Ubisoft Forward 2021, PS4 and Xbox One owners will be able to upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions for free.

The game was initially scheduled to go live on February 25th, before finally getting its official release set for September 2nd, 2021.

