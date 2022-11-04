Xbox Series XlS Walmart Black Friday Sale (2022): Expected discounts, eGift cards, and more

The Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022 could be the first occasion for the Xbox Series XlS to fall under a discount. Based on the retail chain's announcements, this year's sales will return bigger and better than ever. With electronics a substantial area for discounts, it could open up new opportunities for those looking to get the current generation of Xbox consoles.

Walmart has already announced the dates and plans for their Black Friday sale this year. Starting on November 7, there will be four phases of the sale, with different focus areas in each. The early deals have already started, and buyers can get fantastic deals.

So far, the Xbox Series XlS is available at full price at the retailer. However, that could change once the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022 goes live across all the products on the website. Fans might have missed out last year, but this could all change in 2022 if past experiences are anything to go by.

The Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022 could have the Xbox Series XlS on sale for the first time

Microsoft's current-gen consoles were launched around the festive period in 2020. However, stocks were quite dire last year, so there were no discounts available. While Walmart did manage to acquire fresh stocks of both devices, they ran out pretty quickly.

The stock situation is far more manageable this time, as Xbox has increased the production of both SKUs. Additionally, many people in the US have been able to acquire either the Xbox Series S or the Series X over the last couple of years. This has resulted in a reduction in demand from earlier times.

This is the main reason why the Xbox Series XlS could have discounts on the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022. Without a discount, the Xbox Series X costs $499 to acquire. If it does get an offer, the expected reduction should range between $50-$75. Given the existing demand and lingering supply shortages, buyers shouldn't expect a more significant discount.

The Series S costs about $299 at full price, and a likely discount will be around the $50 mark. It should be noted that nothing has been revealed as of now related to deals on the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022.

Any case for eGift cards seems unlikely as far as the Xbox Series XlS is concerned. Given the demand for these products and the overall supply, two offers simultaneously might be too good to be true. Hence, it's best not to expect the vouchers when a buyer acquires either variant of the current-gen console.

Aside from the Xbox Series XlS, fans can expect some big discounts on the games available for the consoles. Aside from recent releases, older titles got even bigger discounts for all hardware. Last year saw big discounts on titles like Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, and more.

It's pretty likely that the games will once again attract some hefty discounts during the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022. This will apply to both console and PC games, and players can get these deals directly from the websites. It remains to be seen which titles will offer a price reduction this time around.

