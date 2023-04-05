All Forza games, ranked

When it comes to racing simulation titles, few can compete against the Forza games. Every entry in the series manages to deliver an authentic racing experience. However, the franchise isn’t new to the racing simulation genre, as it has been around since 2002.

In the Forza games, players get to control their avatars, adapt their driving styles, and compete across addictive racing challenges/events. The series has raised its own bar with each new entry, resulting in masterpieces like Forza Motorsport 7, Forza Horizon 4, and Forza Horizon 5.

Here’s a quick historical timeline of all the Forza games before we dive into the rankings.

Forza series timeline

Forza Street (2002)

Forza Motorsport (2005)

Forza Motorsport 2 (2007)

Forza Motorsport 3 (2009)

Forza Motorsport 4 (2011)

Forza Horizon (2012)

Forza Motorsport 5 (2013)

Forza Horizon 2 (2014)

Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious (2015)

Forza Motorsport 6 (2015)

Forza Horizon 3 (2016)

Forza Motorsport 7 (2017)

Forza Horizon 4 (2018)

Forza Horizon 5 (2021)

Let's now rank all these Forza games from worst to best.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking all Forza games from worst to best

14) Forza Street

This Forza game had to be shut down in April 2002 (Image via Turn 10 Studios)

Many players probably don’t even remember that a game called Forza Street, originally titled Miami Street, even existed.

Forza Street was a free-to-play title released specifically for Windows but was shut down in April 2002. The game featured automatic steering, which meant players only had to control the acceleration and braking.

There is hardly anything to get excited about when it comes to Forza Street. Hence, it is arguably the worst entry in the franchise.

13) Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious

Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious, as the name suggests, was a crossover edition of the Fast and the Furious movie franchise with Forza Horizon 2.

At its core, the standalone edition featured a career mode where you got to be a part of the Fast and the Furious crew. Players were tasked with collecting 10 exclusive cars featured in the film franchise.

This Forza game was shut down in October 2018 as it only appealed to fans who enjoyed the Fast and the Furious movies.

12) Forza Motorsport 4

Forza Motorsport was supposed to be an upgrade from its predecessors. Around this time in 2011, Microsoft was pushing its Kinetic movement controls. However, the introduction of these controls was precisely behind the title’s downfall.

Instead of the smooth next-gen controls that the franchise games were known for, Forza Motorsport 4’s Kinetic sensors turned out to be unpredictable.

Apart from the Kinetic movement integration, Forza Motorsport 4 was also the first series entry to introduce the World Tour mode and the ability to unlock a ton of cars like never before.

11) Forza Motorsport

This Forza game was where it all began in 2005 (Image via Playground Games)

Released in 2005, Forza Motorsport is widely considered the first title in the Forza series, which would go on to release several other independent entries and spinoffs.

When first introduced on the Xbox platform, Forza Motorsport was praised by critics around the world. Numerous entries in the franchise have carried forward its game design.

Having said that, the graphics of Forza Motorsport are outdated compared to other modern-day titles. For this reason, the game couldn’t make it to the top 10 on this list.

10) Forza Motorsport 2

Forza Motorsport 2 arrived in 2007. The game features more than 300 cars from 50 car manufacturers and over a dozen real-life race tracks. It also has better driving mechanics than its predecessor.

Forza Motorsport 2 was highly praised at the time of its release for bringing new innovations to the racing simulation genre. Although the title is not the best in the series, it sets the stage for future games in the series.

9) Forza Motorsport 3

The third installment of the Forza Motorsport series was an improvement from the previous entrant in many aspects.

The Ultimate Edition of Forza Motorsport 3 had more than 500 cars and 100 race tracks to choose from. The single-player mode also featured a plethora of events, including Drag and Drift racing.

Forza Motorsport 3 also introduced many customizable cars and playstyle adaptability aspects for the first time in the series.

8) Forza Horizon

This game, released in 2012, marked a radical shift from the series' traditional track racing to open-world and off-road street racing.

Forza Horizon was set up in the open world of Colorado. Players had to create an avatar and take part in several races to make a name for themselves at the Horizon Festival. This is where the title got its name from.

The game was originally intended to be a spin-off for casual street racing. However, its massive success pushed the developers to turn it into a sub-series. Over the years, the Horizon series has spawned several spin-offs and independent titles whose gameplay mechanics are relevant even today.

7) Forza Motorsport 5

Forza Motorsport 5 was the first entry in the series that catered heavily to casual players by including beginner-friendly arcade-style racing mechanics. A more realistic career mode was also introduced for the first time.

However, it was not the content that made Forza Motorsport 5 good. The game was far superior to its predecessors when it came to visual appeal and AI quality. Every race against AI was competitive enough to keep players on the edge of their seats.

6) Forza Horizon 2

Forza Horizon 2 was a massive step up from its predecessor in that it introduced a dynamic weather system for the time in the series. A day and night system was also implemented.

In this Forza game, players had to explore an open world filled with racing challenges and events. The title was set in the picturesque countryside of France and Italy. The campaign map was fun and rewarding since players got to unlock more and more cars as they progressed.

5) Forza Motorsport 6

Forza Motorsport 6 introduced a wet weather mechanic that drastically altered the gameplay experience in the franchise for good. Not only did it bring an aesthetically pleasing flair to the proceedings, but it also altered the driving conditions.

Night races were also introduced in Forza Motorsport 6. With over 500 cars to choose from, the title is one of the most packed Forza games of all time.

4) Forza Motorsport 7

As the Forza Horizon games kept getting popular, it was Forza Motorsport 7 that revived the old glory of circuit racing. The dynamic weather system, which became a massive hit in the Forza Horizon games, was also introduced in the game.

Forza Motorsport 7 offered over 700 cars. It was one of the most comprehensive and authentic racing games ever made when it was first released in 2017.

Forza Motorsport 7 had more than 30 real-world tracks for players to compete on. This Forza game also managed to offer a diverse and customizable driving experience conducive to both seasoned veterans and newcomers alike.

3) Forza Horizon 3

Released in 2016, this title took the Horizon sub-series of Forza games to new heights. Set in Australia's open-world environment, Forza Horizon 3 featured a visually stunning environment and had one of the biggest open-world racing maps at the time. Players can choose from over 350 cars and take part in racing events and challenges that never get boring.

Horizon 3 introduced special Showcase events for the first time in a Forza game, featuring thrilling races against speed boats and airships. Another notable improvement was the massive scale-up in its online co-op and multiplayer features that enabled up to four players to participate in completive races online.

2) Forza Horizon 4

Released in 2018, Forza Horizon 4 takes place on the islands of Great Britain. The game features breathtaking photo-realistic graphics and manages to deliver an authentic driving experience.

In addition to its colorful landscapes, Forza Horizon 4 also introduced the changing season feature for the first time in a Forza game, which includes spring, summer, winter, and fall.

What makes Forza Horizon 4 special is that every car in the game feels exactly like its real-life counterpart. One can feel the weight difference in every individual car when taking sharp turns, for instance.

In terms of racing challenges and events, Forza Horizon 4 has many options, from addictive off-road dirt races to adrenaline-pumping night street races.

Apart from having a larger roster of cars to choose from, Forza Horizon 4 also introduced the ability to purchase in-game safe houses to store your cars. On the multi-player front, up to 72 players can join a common open-world server.

1) Forza Horizon 5

Set in the photorealistic landscape of Mexico, Forza Horizon 5’s environment is visually stunning enough to give any traditional open-world title a run for its money. From cruising through calm and relaxing beaches to thickly forested landscapes dotted with ancient Maya temples, driving around this Forza game's open world is itself a pleasurable experience.

Forza Horizon 5's driving mechanics are as good as Forza Horizon 4. The game world is filled with an even greater variety of racing events and challenges than its predecessors.

With over 530 cars to choose from, Forza Horizon 5 represents the pinnacle of open-world racing right now and is easily the best Forza game by a mile.

Poll : 0 votes