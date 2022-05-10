Forza Horizon 6 is reportedly in development: Possible release date and more

While the production of what will most presumably become Forza Horizon 6 is still in its early stages, it appears that Playground is actively recruiting for help with its next big racing game.

Although Forza Horizon 5 was only released at the end of last year, it appears that studio Playground Games is already planning on another installment in the series.

Forza Horizon 5 was released six months ago with great reviews for its inventiveness and game-friendly elements, such as a sign language capability. The AI Assistance Award went to Playground Games, beating Far Cry 6 and Psychonauts 2 at the Video Game Accessibility Awards.

Following the discovery of a job posting by the game's creator, rumors are circulating about Forza Horizon 6

Playground Games' job posting was spotted on GameJobs.co, a website dedicated to gaming-related employment ranging from design and production to advertising and human resources.

The poster touts a level designer position with the Forza Horizon team, emphasizing that the role will be working on a future racing game.

Candidates will give precise gameplay details to environments they are charged with using 3DS Max and other proprietary technologies while retaining the key ideals of the entire gaming experience.

In general, it should come as no surprise that Xbox and Playground are working on Forza Horizon 6. Forza Horizon 5 was a massive smash for Xbox in a manner that the publisher probably never expected.

Xbox announced that 10 million players played Forza Horizon 5 across all platforms in its first week. This makes the game the most successful release in Xbox history.

Based on the description, the level designer will work cooperatively with the environment designers team on Whitebox environments, emphasizing the new game's underlying architecture.

Forza Horizon 5 quickly established itself as one of the most complex driving experiences available, and Playground Games will continue to achieve that status in future versions.

The Microsoft IP was launched in 2001 as a direct rival to Sony's Gran Turismo series, with Forza Motorsport being the first game released in 2005. Since then, six additional games in the Motorsport series have been released, with a seventh in the works.

Except for the fifth installment, Forza Horizon games are released every two years. World events and new Xbox systems may have pushed Forza Horizon 5 behind, but Forza Horizon 6 may arrive around 2023 or 2024.

The Forza Horizon series began in 2012, with subsequent installments coming every two years. Forza Horizon 5 defied the pattern by releasing three years after Forza Horizon 4, and the additional year paid off handsomely as the game's popularity increased.

Playground Games may be reorganizing its crew to focus on the next version for two to three years to bring the next generation of racing to Xbox systems.

