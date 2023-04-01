Top 5 racing games to play (April 2023)

Racing games have evolved to a point where photorealistic graphics, scenic backdrops, and car physics intertwine to deliver an unparalleled adrenaline-pumping experience. Most video games are top-notch in their own right, but occasionally you want a racing game without a plot where you may drive about in your favorite car and explore the large open world at your own pace. Alternatively, you may play racing games with separate career modes that let you feel like you're progressing.

You may select from various arcade and simulation racing games, like Need For Speed Unbound, Assetto Corsa Competizione, etc.

Forza Horizon 5 and four other racing games you can check out in April 2023

1) F1 22

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

One of the most popular racing sports is Formula 1, and F1 22 gives you a taste of the series. The game offers several modes, including Career Mode, MyTeam, and single-player options like Pirelli Hot Laps, Time Trials, and Grand Prix. If you want to break your trend of just driving F1 vehicles, you may even drive supercars on a Formula 1 racetrack.

This is one of the few racing games to feature crossplay, allowing you to play with friends who own different consoles. The game comprises detailed player stats that further vary the experience on the track. You can also delve into the world of F1 22 in virtual reality, which certifies trying out this game.

2) The Crew 2

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The Crew 2 features one of the most expansive open worlds in racing games to date, as it gives you the entire map of the United States to cruise through. Its primary appeal is the diversity of vehicles you may drive in the game, from Hypercars to Motorcycles. You may unlock different driver reputation levels in The Crew 2 by finishing events and accumulating followers.

You may participate in event categories including Offroad, Pro Racing, Freestyle, Street Racing, and more in The Crew 2, which have various activities. Furthermore, new Live Summit events every week yield you tons of money and followers to level up quickly in the game.

3) Forza Horizon 5

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Without including Forza Horizon 5, the list of the top racing games is unfinished. Feel free to travel across the many landscapes and topography in this lovely recreation of Mexico. Playground Games responds to user feedback proactively, creating a racing environment that is constantly changing and packed with things to do.

The same can be evidenced by the recent Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure expansion that adds new rally cars and tracks. The base game features modes like Horizon Story, Horizon Open, Horizon Arcade, and Horizon Tour.

4) Project Cars 3

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Project Cars 3 balances the simulation aspects of racing games with arcade elements that make driving fun rather than dull. You can race in the career mode and earn experience points (XP) regardless of your standings at the end of the race. With a selection of more than 211 automobiles, there are more than 192 events in which you may take part.

The weather significantly impacts the race in Project Cars 3, and you must adjust your moves to account for the circumstances. You may spend several hours playing the game by changing your ride setting to get the most out of your automobile. To compete in racing contests, you can use the multiplayer mode.

5) MotoGP 22

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

While the previous games should satisfy your racing game needs, bike enthusiasts may like MotoGP 22. MotoGP 22 has a thorough career mode like other sports racing games. If you love MotoGP, this version of the game is a gift for you because it has a Nine Season mode that recreates the legendary 2009 season.

You should note that MotoGP 22 is a complete simulation experience. You can create your rider and work your way through the career mode. While the game has a high learning curve, you must consistently practice precise cornering to keep your bike from slipping.

Need For Speed Unbound, Gran Turismo 7, and Dirt 5 are other great racing games you can try. If you are currently playing Forza Horizon 5, check out this guide explaining anti-lag and launch control.

