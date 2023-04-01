Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure - All new features added to the game

Forza Horizon 5's latest and final paid expansion, Rally Adventure is finally out and features some really amazing additions. The DLC comes jam-packed with a host of unique additions, including brand-new terrain, multiple game modes, a fresh set of challenges, customization and tuning options, and last, but not least, a plethora of rally-inspired cars. The Rally Adventure DLC sees players explore Sierra Nueva, a brand-new map within Mexico.

While the DLC does not feature extravagant maps, it is still fantastic new terrain that delivers a fresh driving experience. Alongside the new map, players will also get access to a host of unique offroad and rally-inspired cars.

As an added bonus, some of the key gameplay and customization features added to Forza Horizon 5 with the Rally Adventure expansion are also available in the base game, making it available regardless of whether one owns the Rally Adventure DLC or not. Here's a look at everything Playground Games has added to Forza Horizon 5 with its latest expansion, Rally Adventure.

All new features added to Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure DLC

New features and cars added to Forza Horizon 5

With the latest update, Playground Games has added a host of features as well as new widebody kits for certain cars. The new features as well as additional body kits are available to all Forza Horizon 5 players and aren't locked behind ownership of the Rally Adventure DLC. Here's a list of everything that has been added to Forza Horizon 5 with the latest update:

Anti-lag

Available to any Petrol/Gasoline engine that has a turbo available. Anti-lag essentially allows players to tune their exhaust sound to get that iconic popping noise present in JDMs as well as rally-focused cars. Players can install Anti-lag turbo via custom tuning.

Launch control

Launch control assist is another one of the highly-requested features that Playground Games has added with the Rally Adventure expansion. The Launch control feature allows players to get an acceleration boost when holding the e-brake while pressing gas. Launch control is best used for rally and drag races, but is also available in freeroam allowing players to start quick drag race sessions with their friends.

New rally parts available for the following cars

2017 Alpine A110

1985 Ford RS200 Evolution

1970 Ford GT70

2017 Ford M-Sport Fiesta RS

2017 Ford Focus RS

2016 Honda Civic Coupe

1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800

1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution

1991 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A

1994 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS Cosworth ‘Cossie V2’

2016 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Focus RS RX

1992 Mazda 323 GT-R

1986 MG Metro 6R4

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR ‘Welcome Pack’

1990 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R

1984 Opel Manta 400

2007 Peugeot 207 Super 2000

1987 Porsche 959

2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi

2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

2013 Subaru BRZ

2019 Subaru STI S209

1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205

1983 Volvo 242 Turbo Evolution

Tire Profile Size available on:

2016 Bentley Bentayga

2011 BMW X5 M

2015 BMW X6 M

2018 Can-Am Maverick X RS Turbo R

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

2018 Dodge Durango SRT

1975 Ford Bronco

2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum

2021 Ford Bronco

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum

1970 GMC Jimmy

2006 Hummer H1 Alpha

1970 International Scout 800A

2017 Jaguar F-Pace S

2018 Jaguar I-Pace

1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade

2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

2016 Jeep Trailcat

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

2019 Lamborghini Urus

1972 Land Rover Series III

1973 Land Rover Range Rover

1997 Land Rover Defender 90

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition

2017 Maserati Levante S

2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

2004 Nissan Pickup #23 Rally Raid

2016 Nissan TITAN Warrior Concept

2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition

2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Ultimate

2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

2019 Porsche Macan Turbo

2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon

2021 SIERRA Cars 700R

2021 Sierra Cars RX3

1979 Toyota FJ40

2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

1945 Willys MB Jeep

Widebody Kits available on:

1997 BMW M3 (StreetFighterLA Bodykit)

2008 BMW M3 (StreetFighterLA Bodykit)

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE (StreetFighterLA Bodykit)

2021 Lexus LC 500 Liberty Walk (LB Holdings Co., Ltd)

New cars (will be available as weekly playlist rewards)

2021 Rimac Nevera

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

2021 Lexus LC 500

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

New radio station

Epitaph Radio Station (featuring 15 new tracks)

New Accolades

Midnights at Horizon Collector, along with a host of new seasonal events and rewards as well as extended night-time exclusively for the Midnight series

Features and additions exclusive to the Rally Adventure DLC for Forza Horizon 5

The biggest new addition to Forza Horizon 5 which is exclusive to the Rally Adventure DLC, is the map of Sierra Nueva. This area features a host of off-road-inspired tracks as well as some vibrant and gorgeous vistas.

Along with the latest map, Playground Games has also introduced a host of unique rally-focused game modes and an entirely new career mode with a reworked progression system.

The rally-inspiration for the expansion does not stop there as the races featured in the DLC are completely reworked, featuring split times and audio-visual co-drivers to simulate a real rally racing experience. The DLC also features traditional race types, but most career mode races are centered around rally-themed circuits and sprints.

To fit the theme of off-road and rally racing, Playground Games has also added 10 new cars to Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure, including:

1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 ‘Scumbug’

2001 #4 Ford Focus RS

2019 Casey Currie Motorsports #4402 Ultra 4 ‘Trophy Jeep’

2019 Jimco #240 Fastball Racing Spec Trophy Truck

2020 Jimco #179 Hammerhead Class 1

2021 Alumicraft #122 Class 1 Buggy

2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition

2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck

2022 Alumicraft #6165 Trick Truck

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum

Much like in the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC, all these cars are unlocked via career progression within the Rally Adventure expansion. Alongside new cars and race types, Playground Games has also added the usual suite of optional activities, including PR stunts as well as a host of collectibles.

