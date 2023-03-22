EA Sports PGA Tour Career Mode: All available features, release date, and more

EA Sports PGA Tour will be the publisher’s entry into the world of golf-themed video games after nearly seven years. While the release date has been pushed back slightly, players are excited about what awaits them. Career mode is one of the key features that can capture their attention.

Anyone who has played EA's sports franchises will know how career modes work. Many foresaw the inclusion of something similar in the upcoming golf simulator, and the developers have also confirmed some features.

At first glance, EA Sports PGA Tour’s career mode will differ slightly from how it works in games like FIFA 23 and NHL 23. This is expected given that golf is an individual sport, but there will be no shortage of available options.

EA Sports PGA Tour players can enjoy some interesting features in career mode

Much of the information surrounding EA Sports PGA Tour’s career mode comes from the latest trailer on March 21. The trailer focuses on the core aspects of what players can enjoy across their journey.

Basic customization, like a golfer’s appearance, is some of the earliest things players can do. One brilliant addition seems to be the choice to go full professional or amateur. This will enable players to play according to their liking. Choosing to progress as an amateur will take them to similar skill-level tournaments.

Once they have won those, players will progress to the Korn Ferry Tour. EA Sports seems to have focused on real life while designing this path, as golfers need to win amateur levels before getting invitations from The Masters.

EA Sports PGA Tour can skip the Korn Ferry Tour and jump straight into The Majors and FedEx Cup. Players will be free to decide, and there’s no wrong path. It all depends on what type of experience someone seeks – casual or hardcore.

There will be reliance on stats as players can track their performances. They will also have to develop their skills across attributes like power, driving, and more. More shots can also be unlocked later in their career mode saves, offering more room for personalization.

With the help of ShotLink data, players can compare their performances and play accurately. This can be done with the help of AI pairings, which will allow them to set themselves up against a PGA Tour Pro.

EA Sports PGA Tour will be released worldwide on April 7, following a slight delay in the release schedule. It will be available across all major platforms, including PC and current-gen consoles, and offer both single and multiplayer.

