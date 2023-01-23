EA Sports PGA Tour - Release date, expected features, and more

EA Sports PGA Tour was announced by the gaming giant a couple of weeks back, and sports fanatics will soon have yet another interesting title on their hands. Once the game launches in the near future, it will also certainly compete with 2K's PGA Tour 2K23, which has been the go-to destination for fans so far.

Only a few had expected a new golf game, and EA Sports also seems to have been an unlikely destination. This will be nearly a decade since the studio released a golf simulator, which already has a rich catalog of sports games. With FIFA 23, Madden NFL 23, and more, EA Sports PGA Tour will provide more options for sports fans.

Only a few details are known at this point, but the developers are handing out some important information. The release date is something that players should be interested in so that they can jump right into action. On top of that, some of the expected features have also been mentioned.

Fans could soon have much more options once the EA Sports PGA Tour gets a full release

So far, fans needed to make more choices regarding golf on the virtual platform. Football fans have two different products to choose from, but the same has not been the case with golf. But things could change fast, and once EA Sports PGA Tour gets released, it will certainly up the game or two for every stakeholder.

EA Sports' return to golf video games will commence on March 24, when their upcoming title will be released globally across all platforms. This includes current-gen consoles, and players can pre-order their editions from their respective digital stores.

There will naturally be certain conflicts as 2K owns the rights of many golfers with their own PGA 2K23. Nevertheless, there will be licensed golfers in EA Sports PGA Tour, and a list has been announced.

Once the launch is complete, players can step into the shoes of Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Champ, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, and Hideki Matsuyama. It needs to be clarified if this is the complete list, and readers should note that more golfers could be added down the line.

The upcoming title will have plenty of golf courses for players to enjoy, all of which will be based on real venues. Players can choose from a large list of 30 different venues, each of which will have their own unique challenges to mitigate. More courses will also be added as part of the post-launch content, so it's safe to say that EA Sports PGA Tour will have a pretty robust set of locations.

Different game modes will also be available for players, who can choose to enjoy live tournaments and career modes. They will be able to build their legacies in the golfing world, and EA Sports has plenty of ambition in their plans.

It will be curious to see how EA Sports PGA Tour shapes up in the grand scheme. Many didn't expect EA Sports to make a return to golf, and this will be the first time since 2015. It will be hard for them to displace 2K and PGA Tour 2K23, which owns some stunning licenses and has built a devoted fan base.

