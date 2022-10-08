PGA 2K23 release date, time, platforms, golfers, and more revealed

PGA 2K23 will be the next chapter of the hit golf simulator, and this year's version brings several changes. This includes the return of Tiger Woods as the cover icon, for starters, and several other additions will also be made to make it worthwhile for players.

Over the years, the game's developer 2K has managed to create a series that offers an authentic golfing experience to players on a virtual platform. With several licensed courses, pro players, and more on offer, fans have been eagerly awaiting the game's release.

Typically, some features from the previous games will be retained by PGA 2K23, while others will be brand new additions to this year's version. 2K has officially confirmed some details about the upcoming title, including the release date, available platforms, and some important features. With the launch date drawing near, here is all the available information that a potential buyer should remember.

PGA 2K23 aiming to take the franchise's features and gameplay to new heights

PGA 2K23 will include a mix of old and new features, enabling fans to have the same authentic golfing experience the series has been synonymous with. The game will come in two editions — Standard and Tiger Woods — and will be released on October 14, 2022.

As for the platforms, 2K will be released on PC via Steam. It will also be available on both the current and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Users of the current-gen consoles will be able to enjoy better graphics and next-gen features.

The game is currently available for pre-order on all platforms, and buyers will be able to get bonuses for doing so. With Tiger Woods returning this year, the premium edition of PGA 2K23 has been named after him. The pricier version will come with bonus content that will be suitable for the hardcore players of the game.

Earlier in September, 2K officially unveiled all the golfers who will be in PGA 2K23 at launch. Here's the complete list of all the big names who players can play as:

Tiger Woods

Justin Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Lydia Ko

Brooke Henderson

Will Zalatoris

Collin Morikawa

Tony Finau

Jon Rahm

Rickie Fowler

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Additionally, there will be guest appearances from superstars like Michael Jordan, who can be unlocked by pre-ordering the game, as well as basketball superstar Stephen Curry.

This year's release will aim to build on the success of the 2021 release and comes after a year's sabbatical. Fans have been excited about the title ever since the first trailer dropped, so with the release date closer than ever, they will no doubt be counting the days until its release. 2K has also said it will keep adding golfers, venues, and more as post-launch content.

