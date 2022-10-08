PGA 2K23 course list and venues revealed

HB Studios' PGA 2K23 will feature many different courses and venues worldwide to ensure the utmost authenticity for players. The golf simulator moves to its next chapter with this year's release, and the developers have ensured that players have the desired level of variety in terms of where they get to play.

The 2K series stands out among its competitors when it comes to golf video games. This year's release will take it to the next level with regards to the gameplay experience and immersion. The first step begins with the venues where fans get to play the game.

Enthusiasts will be able to choose from a large set of official course lists and venues. All of these are licensed in-game to match the realism that fans expect, and will feature both new as well as returning venues this year. This article will take take a look at all the venues and courses available in PGA 2K23 at launch.

PGA 2K23 players will have no shortage of licensed venues to choose from

To provide the best experience to players, the upcoming game offers 20 licensed venues for this year's title. It includes returning courses from PGA 2K21 and brand new entrants exclusively seen in PGA 2K23.

Full list of PGA 2K23 venues

Atlantic Beach Country Club

Bay Hill Golf Club & Lodge (Arnold Palmer Course)

Copperhead (Innisbrook)

Detroit Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club

Quail Hollow Club

Riviera Country Club

St George’s Golf and Country Club

The Renaissance Club

TPC Boston

TPC Deere Run

TPC Louisiana

TPC River Highlands

TPC San Antonio

TPC Sawgrass

TPC Scottsdale

TPC Southwind

TPC Summerlin

TPC Twin Cities

Wilmington Country Club (South Course).

As mentioned earlier, these are all the official venues that will be part of PGA 2K23. Players will also be able to choose from user-created options. New licensed venues may also be added later on after the game's launch. Here's the list of venues set to be added in the near future:

Pebble Beach Golf Club

Spyglass Hill

Torrey Pines North and South

These additions will be available for free to all players across all the game's platforms. The upcoming title will be available on PC and both modern generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Additionally, it will be available in three editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Tiger Woods. Both the Deluxe and the Tiger Woods Editions will offer 3 days of early access, along with additional items for players. The two premium editions (Deluxe and Tiger Woods) will be released worldwide on October 11, while the standard version becomes available on October 14. As for the custom course creator, it will be available once the game is officially released.

