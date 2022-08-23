PGA Tour 2k23 release date and time for all regions

PGA Tour 2K23 is currently one of the most awaited golf games, and sports gaming enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to it. A few days ago, the developers of the game announced that none other than the legendary Tiger Woods would be the cover athlete of the new game.

In the latest edition of the game, PGA Tour 2K21 had legendary golfer Justin Thomas at the forefront. For the first time in nine years, PGA Tour 2K23 will have Wood’s face on the cover since EA Sports’ Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14. Woods is not only a playable character, but is also the Executive Director of the video game.

When will the PGA Tour 2K23 be released?

There are a total of three versions of PGA Tour 2K33 that players can enjoy. They are as follows:

Standard Edition priced at $69.99

Deluxe Edition priced at $99.99

Tiger Woods Edition priced at $119.99

As per the trailer for PGA Tour 2K33, the game will officially be released on October 14, 2022. However, the Deluxe and Tiger Woods edition will be released three days prior, on October 11, 2022.

Much to the excitement of players, the pre-orders for PGA Tour 2K23 have already commenced. All pre-orders for the game will include the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack. There are three different add-on packs in the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Here are the items that will be offered to players:

1300 virtual currency

A hockey stick putter

A gold baseball cap

A gold golf glove

3 rare golf ball sleeves

The Tiger Woods Edition will have all the goodies from the Deluxe Edition, in addition to the following:

A Tiger Woods TaylorMade club set

A Tiger Woods t-shirt

3 epic golf ball sleeves

A red polo shirt

A pair of black pants

A black hat

Tiger Woods golf shoes and belt

Tiger Bridgestone branded golf balls

PGA Tour 2K21 was heavily criticized by gaming enthusiasts, as the title contained no playable professional golfers. Hence, this time, the developers of the video game were careful to include a lot of professional golfers, including the likes of Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, and more.

When it comes to golf courses, the developers went above and beyond and included 20 courses. The two courses that have been revealed so far are the Wilmington Country Club: the place where the current 2022 BMW Championship is being held, and St. George’s Golf and Country Club.

Unlike PGA Tour 2K21, which featured just a few brands, the new golf game will include famous brands like Callaway Golf, FootJoy, Nike Golf, Malbon Golf, PUMA, Titleist, and more. Players will also have the option to choose clubs and balls from brands like Bridgestone, COBRA, Mizuno, Odyssey Golf, and Scotty Cameron.

PGA Tour 2K23 will be released on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

