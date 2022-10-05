Create

PGA Tour 2k23: Release date, new golf courses, Tiger Woods playable pros, and more

HB Studios and 2K Games&rsquo; Golf series have been growing in popularity rapidly since its first iteration (Image via HB Studios)
HB Studios and 2K Games’ Golf series have been growing in popularity rapidly since its first iteration (Image via HB Studios)
Rajan Sarma
Rajan Sarma
ANALYST
Modified Oct 05, 2022 02:27 PM IST

The PGA Tour 2k23 is the upcoming edition of the famous golf franchise, which was formed after 2K Games brought out HB Studios. The partnership resulted in a fun golf game set in a photorealistic environment that seems to have appealed to everyone and recently has given EA’s line of golf games a run for their money.

youtube-cover

Tiger Woods – possibly the best golfer in history, was at the forefront of EA’s line of games up until 2014. Complications on and off the field led the maestro to fall back on the packing order for advertisers. However, Woods made a comeback in 2021 by signing an exclusive long-term deal with 2k Games to build the future of golf together.

Now serving as the Executive Director for the PGA Tour 2k23, Tiger Woods has given the developers an incredible amount of insights and golfing experience while creating the latest upcoming title. Here’s everything else you need to know about the PGA Tour 2k23:

PGA Tour 2k23 release date

PGA Tour 2k23 is set for a global release on October 14, 2022. However, buyers can get the Deluxe and the special Tiger Woods Edition before October 11, 2022.

Congrats to @JustinThomas34, @tonyfinaugolf, @XSchauffele, and @collin_morikawa on a great weekend of golf! Play as or against them in #PGATOUR2K23 on 10/14!Pre - Order Today! 2kgam.es/3BX9XrD https://t.co/Xerk56RLrV

PGA Tour 2k23 editions

Standard Edition

Standard editions cost 69.99 USD, and they come with two bonuses if this edition is pre-ordered.

  • The Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, where Michael Jordan is a playable character.
  • Four common Golf Ball Sleeves

Standard Cross-Gen Edition

The Standard Cross-Gen Edition costs the same, i.e., 69.99 USD, and comes with all the pre-order bonuses from the standard edition plus a few added extras which include:

  • Golden Touch Driver
  • Golden Touch Putter
  • Four Uncommon Golf Ball Sleeves

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition is available at 99.99 USD and combines the bonuses of the two previously mentioned editions with another bonus pack.

  • All bonuses that come with the Standard and Standard Cross-Gen Edition
  • 1300 VC
  • Hockey stick putter
  • Gold baseball cap
  • Gold golf glove
  • Three rare tier golf ball sleeves

Tiger Woods Edition

The Tiger Woods Edition packs in all the previously mentioned bundles and incorporates a few more extras. This edition is tagged at 119.99 USD

  • All bonuses come with the Deluxe Edition, the Cross-Gen edition, and the Standard Edition.
  • Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedge set
  • Tiger Woods t-shirt
  • Three epic golf ball sleeves
  • There’s one more Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack that will offer:
  • Red polo
  • Black pants
  • Tiger Woods shoes
  • Tiger Woods golf belt
  • Tiger Bridgestone branded golf balls
🖼 Introducing our exclusive Tiger Woods Edition cover 🖼 Drop 🐅 below if you're pre-ordering the Tiger Woods Edition! Pre-order: 2kgam.es/3BX9XrD #MoreGolfMoreGame #PGATOUR2K23 https://t.co/swkjaKTlKw

PGA Tour 2k23 platforms

The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Microsoft Windows. Sadly though, cross-platform across all the platforms is currently not available yet.

PGA Tour 2k23 Golf Courses and players

Golf courses

In addition to the impressive list of officially licensed golf courses already available from previous PGA Tour titles, the PGA Tour 2k23 will add a few more venues to take the total playable golf course to 20.

💭 DREAM IT ✅ 🏗️ BUILD IT ✅⛳ ACE IT ✅Check out @VctryLnSprts Huckleberry course in partnership with #PGATOUR2K23 and design your own on 10/14! Your course creation journey starts 🔜! Pre-Order today! 2kgam.es/3BX9XrD #MoreGolfMoreGame https://t.co/d6bdL22Ws7

Here are the official golf courses that will be available at launch:

  • Atlantic Beach Country Club
  • Bay Hill Golf Club & Lodge (Arnold Palmer Course)
  • Copperhead (Innisbrook)
  • Detroit Golf Club
  • East Lake Golf Club
  • Quail Hollow Club
  • Riviera Country Club
  • St George’s Golf and Country Club
  • The Renaissance Club
  • TPC Boston
  • TPC Deere Run
  • TPC Louisiana
  • TPC River Highlands
  • TPC San Antonio
  • TPC Sawgrass
  • TPC Scottsdale
  • TPC Southwind
  • TPC Summerlin
  • TPC Twin Cities
  • · Wilmington Country Club (South Course)

Additionally, it has been officially announced by the game developers that they will be adding four more new golf courses post-launch.

  • Pebble Beach Golf Club
  • Spyglass Hill
  • Torrey Pines North
  • South Courses

Players

Check out @eurogamer’s article chatting about our elite playable pros available for you to play as in #PGATOUR2K23 on 10/14! Check it 👉 eurogamer.net/heres-pga-tour…

This year’s PGA Tour title will also see for the first time pro players coming into the course with the likes of none other than Tiger Woods as a playable character, in addition to Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson, and Lydia Ko. Not only that, but this year’s iteration will also see the celebrity appearance of NBA legend Michael Jordan as a fun, playable golfer.

PGA Tour 2k23 gameplay and Career Mode

His swing's as clean as his jumper! 👨‍🍳Play as @StephenCurry30 in #PGATOUR2K23!Pre-order today! 2kgam.es/3BX9XrD https://t.co/V3mE7DN9s8

In Career Mode, this year's PGA Tour game will repeat the same theme of previous titles, where gamers need to work their way up through the ranks by earning stripes to earn the rightful spot on the prestigious PGA Tour.

However, this year’s PGA Tour title promises to offer an even greater emphasis on the overall gameplay, breaking it down into the gameplay aspects of Driving, Short Game, and Accuracy.

Furthermore, the game offers a more comprehensive array of game setup changes, detailed to which type of golf ball players would like to use for the next game. From character customization to aiming and delivery, the PGA Tour 2k23 promises to be the most authentic representation of golf to date.

Edited by Srijan Sen

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...