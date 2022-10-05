PGA Tour 2k23: Release date, new golf courses, Tiger Woods playable pros, and more

The PGA Tour 2k23 is the upcoming edition of the famous golf franchise, which was formed after 2K Games brought out HB Studios. The partnership resulted in a fun golf game set in a photorealistic environment that seems to have appealed to everyone and recently has given EA’s line of golf games a run for their money.

Tiger Woods – possibly the best golfer in history, was at the forefront of EA’s line of games up until 2014. Complications on and off the field led the maestro to fall back on the packing order for advertisers. However, Woods made a comeback in 2021 by signing an exclusive long-term deal with 2k Games to build the future of golf together.

Now serving as the Executive Director for the PGA Tour 2k23, Tiger Woods has given the developers an incredible amount of insights and golfing experience while creating the latest upcoming title. Here’s everything else you need to know about the PGA Tour 2k23:

PGA Tour 2k23 release date

PGA Tour 2k23 is set for a global release on October 14, 2022. However, buyers can get the Deluxe and the special Tiger Woods Edition before October 11, 2022.

PGA Tour 2k23 editions

Standard Edition

Standard editions cost 69.99 USD, and they come with two bonuses if this edition is pre-ordered.

The Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, where Michael Jordan is a playable character.

Four common Golf Ball Sleeves

Standard Cross-Gen Edition

The Standard Cross-Gen Edition costs the same, i.e., 69.99 USD, and comes with all the pre-order bonuses from the standard edition plus a few added extras which include:

Golden Touch Driver

Golden Touch Putter

Four Uncommon Golf Ball Sleeves

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition is available at 99.99 USD and combines the bonuses of the two previously mentioned editions with another bonus pack.

All bonuses that come with the Standard and Standard Cross-Gen Edition

1300 VC

Hockey stick putter

Gold baseball cap

Gold golf glove

Three rare tier golf ball sleeves

Tiger Woods Edition

The Tiger Woods Edition packs in all the previously mentioned bundles and incorporates a few more extras. This edition is tagged at 119.99 USD

All bonuses come with the Deluxe Edition, the Cross-Gen edition, and the Standard Edition.

Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedge set

Tiger Woods t-shirt

Three epic golf ball sleeves

There’s one more Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack that will offer:

Red polo

Black pants

Tiger Woods shoes

Tiger Woods golf belt

Tiger Bridgestone branded golf balls

PGA Tour 2k23 platforms

The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Microsoft Windows. Sadly though, cross-platform across all the platforms is currently not available yet.

PGA Tour 2k23 Golf Courses and players

Golf courses

In addition to the impressive list of officially licensed golf courses already available from previous PGA Tour titles, the PGA Tour 2k23 will add a few more venues to take the total playable golf course to 20.

Here are the official golf courses that will be available at launch:

Atlantic Beach Country Club

Bay Hill Golf Club & Lodge (Arnold Palmer Course)

Copperhead (Innisbrook)

Detroit Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club

Quail Hollow Club

Riviera Country Club

St George’s Golf and Country Club

The Renaissance Club

TPC Boston

TPC Deere Run

TPC Louisiana

TPC River Highlands

TPC San Antonio

TPC Sawgrass

TPC Scottsdale

TPC Southwind

TPC Summerlin

TPC Twin Cities

· Wilmington Country Club (South Course)

Additionally, it has been officially announced by the game developers that they will be adding four more new golf courses post-launch.

Pebble Beach Golf Club

Spyglass Hill

Torrey Pines North

South Courses

Players

This year’s PGA Tour title will also see for the first time pro players coming into the course with the likes of none other than Tiger Woods as a playable character, in addition to Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson, and Lydia Ko. Not only that, but this year’s iteration will also see the celebrity appearance of NBA legend Michael Jordan as a fun, playable golfer.

PGA Tour 2k23 gameplay and Career Mode

In Career Mode, this year's PGA Tour game will repeat the same theme of previous titles, where gamers need to work their way up through the ranks by earning stripes to earn the rightful spot on the prestigious PGA Tour.

However, this year’s PGA Tour title promises to offer an even greater emphasis on the overall gameplay, breaking it down into the gameplay aspects of Driving, Short Game, and Accuracy.

Furthermore, the game offers a more comprehensive array of game setup changes, detailed to which type of golf ball players would like to use for the next game. From character customization to aiming and delivery, the PGA Tour 2k23 promises to be the most authentic representation of golf to date.

