PC builder runs GTA 5 on custom Atari 2600 sleeper build

Recently, a Reddit user converted the classic 1977 Atari 2600 into a modern gaming console, capable of running games like GTA 5 and The Witcher 3.

Atari 2600 was one of the most popular home videogame consoles that dominated the gaming market in the late 1970s and the early 80s.

It was noted for having advanced technical specifications better than any other gaming system at the time, and it was also one of the first gaming consoles to have microprocessor-based hardware. It played a key role in the device's popularization.

Unfortunately, Atari 2600's popularity quickly declined with the video game crash of 1983. Now, user u/J0hnnyMeh has bought this old console back to life in a more contemporary form. Here's some more information about this conversion.

This is the Reddit post made by u/J0hnnyMeh in which they showcase their sleeper build of the Atari 2600. According to PCGamesN, the modder has added an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, RX Vega 7 integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and an ASRock Mini-ITX motherboard to the old console.

All of these features can be easily found in any contemporary gaming system, so it is amazing to witness that a PC Modder was able to do this to an Atari 2600. Furthermore, as this build features the AMD Ryzen 5, this would only mean that most of the games from the current generation can be easily played on it.

Triple AAA Games like GTA 5, Overwatch 2, Fortnite, Rainbox Six Siege, and more can easily run on this console now.

Although this build is amazing to witness, many collectors might get offended by it as the Atari 2600 has become a kind of collector's item recently.

Fortunately, with the above-embedded comment by u/J0hnnyMeh, they have clearly mentioned that the classic gaming console is beyond repair as its main board was corroded and traces on the motherboard were also in poor condition. So, transforming it was a pretty useful thing to do.

This sleeper rig can be seen as an early example of transformation builds that might become a trend in the future as well. This is great news for GTA gamers since GTA 5 is known for its technical requirements that are very heavy on any system.

Thus, this build will also open more opportunities for DIY gaming consoles, as it will surely inspire other modders to do the same. Hopefully, in the future, Grand Theft Auto players will be able to run GTA 5 on gaming consoles of different generations.

Furthermore, AMD Ryzen cards, which are required to run Grand Theft Auto 5 properly, have proven to be quite versatile. Prior builds of a similar nature such as the Ryzen-powered Dreamcast or even the Ryzen-powered Nintendo Wii can play several games in 4k resolution.

Therefore, Grand Theft Auto 5 modders should also start converting these old consoles and bring them back for the new century so that the title gets even more exposure to gamers all around the world.

