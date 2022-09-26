5 must-have GTA 5 mods in 2022 for a better experience

It's been almost a decade since GTA 5 was released, and while the game has improved with numerous patches, there are still some faults that have yet to be addressed.

As a result, many gamers, particularly modders, have taken it upon themselves to create an optimal and flawless GTA 5 experience, which not only fixes but adds new features as well.

But because of the variety of mods out there for players to download and install into their version of GTA 5, it might get hard to differentiate the best from the others. To help them choose the perfect mods, this article will recommend five mods that they can get to create a better experience.

5 best GTA 5 mods that offer a fresh perspective

1) ZChaos

Chaos mods are one of the most popular types and transform GTA 5 into something way more intense and action-packed to play. Basically, this variant installs many crazy effects that are very impractical but fun to play with.

Unfortunately, most Chaos mods have become quite old, and players have gotten sick of seeing the same effects over and over again. Thus, ZChaos differs from others in that it provides over 400 new effects that not only modify the gameplay but also the game itself.

Players will see astonishing effects after installing this mod, such as map spinning, in which the entire map starts spinning around, or just insane game-breaking glitches such as driving cars while being inside roads. ZChaos is a breath of fresh air among all of the chaos mods available online.

2) RAGECOOP-V

This is arguably the best multiplayer mod for GTA 5 as it allows players to download a server and play story mode missions together with their friends.

Since GTA 5 missions are single-player, it is pretty hard to create something that can serve more than one player. However, this mod does this perfectly as everything is synchronized to the multiplayer aspect. So, cars, NPCs, and even bullets work flawlessly without running into a glitch.

This is the perfect mod for players who want to experience GTA 5's Story mode with more people.

3) ZolikaPatch V

Grand Theft Auto 5 suffers from a lot of minor issues that are not very visible all of the time, but they do hinder the gaming experience, especially for veteran players. The ZolikaPatch V is the best solution for this problem, as it fixes almost every minute glitch or bug that generally becomes an obstacle later.

On top of that, it provides high-quality textures that sharpen the cars' visual appearance and gives them this beautiful reflection that helps in creating a realistic driving experience.

Moreover, this mod fixes the sniper rifle crash and also makes the loading time faster. So, players who are looking for a technical error-free Grand Theft Auto 5 experience should definitely install this mod.

4) V Side-Activities

Grand Theft Auto 5 can get boring at times, especially when players have completed every conceivable activity present in the game. This is where this mod comes in as it installs many different side activities that players can spend hours playing.

Most of these side activities are like mini-games, so players who are looking to test their Grand Theft Auto 5 skills will have a ball playing with this mod.

High Jump and Bomb Run are arguably two of the most exciting and enjoyable activities that come with this mod. In the former, players must drive at high speeds before jumping out of the car; the higher they go, the more points they receive.

Bomb Run draws inspiration from the film Speed, as in this activity, players must drive their automobile over a certain speed to keep it from blowing up.

5) Real | RAGE V - Graphics Enhancer

This is probably the best graphical overhaul mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 out there, and players can easily enhance the game's visual quality with it.

This mod is also very compatible as it works with both the latest patch of the game and the popular modding tool ReShade. Hence, players will have extreme freedom regarding how they want to tweak the graphics.

Another thing to note is that this is a graphics enhancer rather than a mod that just changes the visual style of the entire game. So, players who just want to improve the vanilla look without changing its core design will love this mod.

