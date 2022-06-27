Top 5 easiest missions in GTA 5 Story mode

GTA 5 is the latest iteration in Rockstar Games's Grand Theft Auto series. The Story mode is well received by players all around the globe. However, it can become troublesome to complete some of the missions in the game.

Players have to make quick decisions in the game, which keeps them on their feet throughout the story. It has a total of 69 main Story mode missions and various optional as well as side missions in the game, ranging from the toughest ones to the easiest ones to complete.

With that being said, let’s look at the five easiest missions in GTA 5 Story mode.

5 GTA 5 Story mode missions that can be completed without breaking a sweat

1) Prologue

At number 5, it is the Prologue, the opening mission when players boot up the game. It is set in 2004, 9 years before the events of GTA 5 begin. In this mission, players get to rob a Bobcat cash storage establishment in Ludendorff, North Yankton.

Players actively lead both Michael and Trevor as they need to hold hostages, detonate a bomb, collect cash, shoot a guard, and escape. Players also have to face the cops as well and reach the helicopter pickup point.

The mission serves as an introduction to the game as well as the characters. It teaches players the basics of the game, making it one of the easiest missions by default. They can easily complete it without breaking a sweat.

2) Franklin and Lamar

This is a preparatory mission where Lamar and Franklin are being introduced, and it also has Michael's cameo in the beginning. The mission is fairly easy, as it mostly revolves around Lamar and Franklin's plans of instigating repossessing cars, dealerships, and a chase by police officers.

Players will be leading Franklin as they are tasked with stealing a car, driving around the city, racing with Lamar, and delivering the vehicle.

Players also have to safely hide from the cops or redirect them while they deliver the cars to the dealership. Despite there being a caveat that players shouldn't damage their cars too much, it is still one of the easiest missions to complete in the game.

3) The Good Husband

Tasked by Amanda, Michael's wife, this is a time-sensitive mission in GTA 5 and must only be performed during a particular moment in the story.

Amanda commits theft from a rodeo and calls Michael for help. Players have to go to the destination and stealthily seize the police car where she is held captive while the cop and manager are busy talking. They have to speed away while several cop cars chase them, reach the safe destination that is their mansion, and get rid of the stolen car.

The mission is relatively easy since this is only an escort mission with an additional pursuit sequence that players can complete in a short amount of time.

4) Hotel Assassination

The mission tasks Franklin with obliterating a target that could help him increase his monetary assets. The target is an offender who is involved in scandals about unapproved medicines, which Franklin needs to take care of.

Players must infiltrate the hotel where the target is set to appear and exterminate him before he leaves the premises. They are met with two choices: to shoot the target with a sniper rifle or bomb his car.

With low chances of cops showing up, the mission results in an easy success and all that players have to do is make a safe escape after the tasked elimination. This makes it a relatively easy assassination mission in GTA 5.

5) Doting Dad

This is another family mission in GTA 5 and it involves Michael and his daughter, Tracey, who is getting stalked by someone she met on the internet.

In this mission, players need to survey the city, search for the stalker, find him, and deal with him accordingly. Again, there are two options: either eliminate the stalker or spare him, which in turn could make Tracey either unhappy or happy respectively.

The mission is easy as it only involves locating a man who rides a purple Tornado and then escorting Tracey back home.

Lastly, Grand Theft Auto 5 continues to hold a high position as a fan-favorite not only because of its difficult missions but also the easy ones. Players can still enjoy the game as they wait anxiously for the upcoming GTA 6.

