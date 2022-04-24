10 best GTA 5 mods for a more realistic experience

GTA 5 is one of the series' most realistic games, but not as much as some other similar games available. This can be remedied and improved with mods for players who enjoy simulation-style gameplay.

There are various options available, ranging from making the ragdoll effect more convincing to making NPCs more interesting and lifelike.

This article goes over some of the best mods for GTA 5 that make the game feel more realistic.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

How to make GTA 5 more realistic with mods

10) InfamousSabre's Pickups + Support patch

This mod improves many aspects of the weapon pickup system, making it more realistic. When an enemy drops a weapon with multiple attachments and is low on ammo, the vanilla game resets all this data.

Upon picking this up, players get a bare variant of the weapon with no attachments and a complete magazine. This mod fixes this and comes with several other configurable features.

Players can make their weapons visible on the character's body or limit the number of weapons they can carry. Players will also need a support patch (by votrinhan88) to access all GTA Online DLC weapons.

9) Realistic Guns Sounds

The vanilla weapon sound effects in GTA 5 are incredibly unrealistic. They are barely audible, making it seem like the players are firing toy guns. However, simply making it loud doesn't make it convincing.

This mod manages to make the firing sound much more realistic. It does this with better echo and collision effects, better reload and shell dropping effects, etc.

8) Simple Jobs

This mod allows players to take up civilian jobs like on RP servers. Players will have to reach their workplace in time to avoid being fired. Depending on their performance, they will also be promoted after a while.

This mod is a must-have for players looking to turn their game into a roleplaying experience.

7) LSTransit Bus Mod

This is a relatively simple mod that adds a working bus route to the game, allowing players to work as bus drivers. Franklin can steal a public bus, pretend to be a driver, and drive along a particular route in the vanilla game.

However, this is only restricted to a particular assassination mission. Players can turn this into a fully-fleshed out gameplay feature with this mod.

6) Better Chases+

Better Chases+ is an attempt to revamp police behavior and make it more realistic. After installing this mod, the San Andreas police will behave like the real-world police by attempting to arrest the player.

Even a minor infraction in the vanilla game, such as accidentally hitting a police car, would make them open fire on the player. This mod also utilizes an arrest warrant system where the police remember the player, and simply escaping them isn't enough.

5) Dialogue System

This simple mod was inspired by the two-way dialogue system found in Red Dead Redemption 2 and earlier Rockstar games. This includes Bully and GTA San Andreas, where players can respond positively or negatively to NPCs.

This simple addition leads to various outcomes, such as defusing a heated situation or making an NPC hostile.

4) Fishing Mod

As the name suggests, this mod adds the ability to fish in San Andreas. Players can catch fish from various locations as well as from boats.

These fish can also be sold, thus making it possible to roleplay as a fisherman quite efficiently.

However, players can also find random objects instead of fish, making this an exciting and rewarding activity.

3) Roleplay Menu

This mod adds the ability to perform various actions generally performed by NPCs. Michael, Franklin, or Trevor can smoke, drink, work out, dance, or lay down. They can also play some minigames to earn money.

These minigames include being a street musician, a yoga instructor, a chauffeur, or even a fisherman or hunter.

2) Enable All Interiors

Enable All Interiors is an essential mod for any GTA 5 player who wishes to play a modded playthrough.

It adds interiors for many buildings in the game, including those that are only available during specific missions.

1) World of Variety

This is one of the best mods for GTA 5 when it comes to making it replayable again in 2022. It adds a diverse range of peds (civilian NPCs) with different functions, making the game world feel much more lively.

It also adds new behaviors to the police, such as adding K9 squads and police patrols on bicycles. Vehicles from all GTA Online DLCs, along with modded lore-friendly cars, will spawn in traffic.

Meanwhile, gang wars will break out among rival gangs on the streets. There are many more additions that players will have to explore themselves by trying the mod out.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar