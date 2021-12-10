GTA Vice City Definitive Edition Redditor experiences a game-breaking glitch in the middle of a mission

Rockstar has been rolling out updates for the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy and these have fixed the majority of bugs in the game. However, players are still discovering new bugs even after installing the updates.

A Redditor recently experienced one such game-breaking bug in the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City that seems to hinder progress in the story.

Redditor faces peculiar bug during a mission in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

The above video was posted on the r/GTA subreddit by a Redditor named Jorin0L. In it, he can be seen participating in a race during the mission The Driver when a bizarre bug comes up. When going through a checkpoint near Rafael's, the game shows a Wasted screen as the player's health goes down to zero.

As expected, the mission is failed almost immediately. The Driver is a vital mission, the completion of which is necessary for continuing with the storyline. This seems to be a game-breaking bug, which may not be affecting everyone. Several players have completed the main story without facing any such glitches.

Especially since the updates came out, the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy has been much more stable. However, there can always be a stray bug that remains in the game despite thorough testing. This particular bug that the Redditor is seen facing in the above video may be one such bug.

Some players have also pointed out that this could be an intentional 'bug' left in the game as an anti-piracy measure. GTA 4 was notorious for having some of the funniest anti-piracy measures in the game. Players who pirated the game would not be able to use the in-game internet, vehicle health would be drastically reduced when they entered it, and they'd be in constant drunk mode while driving.

However, many have pointed out that it would be very unlikely for the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy to have such features. The remastered games are ports of the previously released mobile ports, and those games didn't have them either.

Besides, the Trilogy was released in an unfinished state in a short amount of time. They're unlikely to have added such complex anti-piracy measures as they take a lot of time and effort.

As mentioned above, the game-breaking bug that Jorin0L has faced may not be encountered by every other player. If it does turn out to be a common glitch, Rockstar may release further patches to fix the issue.

At present, the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy is playable for most gamers and can be completed without facing any such bugs.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider