5 of the most memorable missions from GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City is one of the most popular games in the series, and its incredibly unique storyline and exceptionally difficult missions are still all the rage in the community.

The game featured a diverse assortment of missions, each more unique and challenging than the other. While some GTA Vice City missions were relatively cakewalks, others gave players a very tough time.

This article talks about 5 GTA Vice City missions that managed to leave a mark on players.

5 missions that GTA Vice City fans deem unforgettable

5) Dildo Dodo

For some reason, Rockstar has always been big on sluggish vehicles that make players want to do something they would later regret. The D*ldo Dodo follows the same pattern, featuring a wacky Dodo that's hellbent on giving players an exceptionally tough time.

4) Loose Ends

Taking "Loose Ends" with a grain of salt is never a good idea and this mission definitely does a great job of making players remember that for the rest of their lives. Loose Ends is one of the most difficult missions in GTA Vice City but it's also proof that high difficulty doesn't necessarily equate to frustration.

While withstanding the impromptu attacks of the agents that seem to pop out of nowhere isn't exactly exciting, the overall mission makes for one heck of a ride.

3) Bombs Away

Bombs Away is another incredibly difficult mission that manages to be one of the most memorable in GTA Vice City, even after all these years.

The player is supposed to fly a mini RC plane out of the back of a van, which can be quite tough. Bombs Away's enthralling structure leaves many missions of its kind in the dust, at least in terms of difficulty.

2) The Driver

The Driver has been cited before as one of the most frustratingly difficult missions of all time, not just from GTA Vice City but the entire Grand Theft Auto series.

That said, it's not necessarily boring, at least for players who enjoy such a challenge. Whether The Driver is unanimously hated or not, it's widely considered one of the most unforgettable missions from GTA Vice City.

1) Keep Your Friends Close…

As one might expect from the final mission of the game, Keep Your Friends Close is packed to the gills with trouble.

Not only does the player need to take on the advancing mafia head on, but they also need to protect the safe to complete the mission. This is further complicated by the sheer lack of cover spots in the mansion.

Keep Your Friends Close is arguably one of the most challenging missions in GTA Vice City but it is also the most enjoyable.

