Top 5 arcade racing games in 2023

Racing games are ideal for leisure without stressing about catching up with lore akin to several multiplayer games or looter shooters. There are many racing games to cruise through or partake in several events, varying from time trials to off-road racing.

The Crew 2, Dirt 5, Need For Speed Unbound, Wreckfest, and Burnout Paradise Remastered are some of the best arcade racing games players to check out in 2023. These games have an extensive range of cars, racing events, and quirky game modes, ideal for car enthusiasts and players simply looking to have fun.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

The Crew 2, Dirt 5, and three other best arcade racing games to play in 2023

1) The Crew 2

The Crew 2, developed by Ivory Tower and published by Ubisoft, is a bustling open-world arcade racer with tons of racing events allowing players to ride Dirt Bikes, Monster Trucks, Boats, Planes, and cars from prominent manufacturers.

One can level up their reputation in various tiers to access more activities. The Crew 2 presents a map of the United States of America, allowing players to cruise around and partake in events or snap photos of their cars and share them with the community.

These events are categorized into disciplines like Street Racing, Freestyle, Offroad, and Pro Racing events. Players can even switch vehicles on the fly, which makes The Crew 2 worth a try.

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

2) Dirt 5

Dirt 5 is ideal for players looking for a fun off-road racing experience that does not restrict them to realism. The game comprises modes like Career, Arcade, Playgrounds, and Multiplayer that keep the experience fresh.

Dirt 5 features various off-road cars and is categorized into classes like Cross Raid, Rock Bouncer, 80s Rally, 90s Rally, and Modern Rally, to name a few. The game has varied locales ranging from Nepal's high altitudes to Arizona's desert roads.

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

3) Need For Speed Unbound

Need For Speed Unbound has a unique visual style that will impress many arcade racing enthusiasts. The animation resembles Into the Spiderverse style of visual flair, while car tires emit graffiti-style smoke. This game is worth checking out for its visual style.

Need For Speed Unbound features several activities like Takeover Events that require players to accumulate points by drifting in style and smashing objects in their path, making it stand out from other racing games. There are also racing events like Head To Head and Speed Race for players to satisfy their competitive urges.

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

4) Wreckfest

Wreckfest is a unique arcade racing game focusing on car demolition aspects. Players can let loose and have a cathartic experience by colliding their cars with other AI opponents and competing with friends for free-for-all destruction-type matches.

Players can also partake in traditional races like Team Race, Elimination Race, and other game modes, combining destruction physics with point-to-point race scenarios. The quirky variety of cars in the game makes it worth delving into, as it features muscle cars, buses, and even a lawnmower.

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

5) Burnout Paradise Remastered

Burnout Paradise Remastered is a must-play for players looking to knock out their opponent's cars and appreciate stylish over-the-top races. Apart from cars, this classic arcade racing game also features motorbikes and dune buggies. Paradise City has intricate roads and elevated ramps, incentivizing players to drive at insanely high speeds.

Despite being an arcade racing game of 2008, the remastered version captures its essence and delivers a thrilling experience. While other racing games discourage colliding with opponents, Burnout Paradise Remastered awards points to take them down in the middle of a race.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. (Also playable on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5)

Racing game enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to in 2023, with games like The Crew Motorfest, a possible next iteration of Forza Motorsport, coming soon. Players looking for grounded racing games can check out this article for the top 5 racing simulation games of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes