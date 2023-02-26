Top 5 Arcade locations in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

Rockstar Games released Arcades in GTA Online two years ago with the Diamond Casino Heist update. They are business ventures with various playable games in arcade machines.

There are a total of six Arcades all around Los Santos that players can purchase from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. They can only be bought online after meeting up with Lester in Mirror Park.

This article covers a ranked list of the top five Arcade locations in GTA Online in 2023.

Wonderama and four other Arcades in GTA Online

5) Wonderama, Grapeseed

The Wonderama Arcade is based in Grapeseed, a small town located in Blaine County north of the Alamo Sea. It was formerly called Grapeseed Market. This property can be purchased by GTA Online players for a lower price of $1,565,000.

The Arcade can be recognized by its colorful "WONDERAMA" neon sign and a rocket swishing through the letters on the anterior of the building.

One of the major disadvantages of this Arcade is that if players decide to store vehicles for Heists in GTA Online, they will need to travel far away from the city into dry land, which is very time-consuming. It can store 10 vehicles.

4) Warehouse, Davis

The Warehouse Arcade is based in Davis and is located in southern Los Santos County. It was formerly called Auto Fix Factory. It is pricier than the other properties, but not the priciest. It can be purchased at a cost of $2,135,000.

The Arcade is decorated with rainbows on its outside walls with white-colored UFOs drawn on them. A large gold-colored plate titled "127" will be visible towards the entrance.

It has one of the best locations among all the Arcades since it is located centrally in the city and has multiple routes adjoining it with major landmarks in the game. It can store 10 vehicles.

3) Pixel Pete's, Paleto Bay

The Pixel Pete's Arcade is located in Paleto Bay, based in Blaine County. It was formerly called Helmut's European Autos. This property is the cheapest Arcade in the game, with a price tag of $1,235,000.

Like the Wonderama Arcade based in Grapeseed, this is far from the city and into the dryness of the desert. This is a major problem for Heist Jobs as players will forego a lot of time when storing Heist vehicles.

The Arcade is characterized by a large billboard saying "Pixel Pete's: Fun Time Arcade" and certain cartoon characters are drawn on its entrance glass windows. It can store 10 vehicles as well.

2) Insert Coin, Rockford Hills

The Insert Coin Arcade is based in Rockford Hills, an affluent district located in northern Los Santos. It was formerly called Fruit of the Vine. This is the second-priciest of all the Arcades, with a purchase cost of $2,345,000.

It can be found right next to the famous Java Update Coffeeshop. This Arcade is characterized by its dark black side walls. Over the entrance, "Check Point Saving" is written in white. The location is fairly visible from a distance due to its big "Insert Coin Retro Arcade" pointy sign over the building.

It is one of the best arcades for storing Heist vehicles, whose city location gives GTA Online players easy access. It can store 10 vehicles as well.

1) Eight-Bit, Vinewood

The Eight-Bit Arcade located in Vinewood is the priciest and the most popular Arcades in GTA Online. It is just down the block, close to Tequi-la-la, and sells at the highest Arcade price of $2,530,000.

It has a retro font in its welcome sign. There is nothing special about its entrance, but the best thing about the Arcade is that its garage is right in front of the building, which gives GTA Online players easy access to a maximum of 10 stored vehicles.

Arcades in GTA Online are some of the best business ventures for players to capitalize on. They are the essence of happiness in-game and in real life.

