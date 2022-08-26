How to make millions in GTA Online with Arcade in 2022

Arcades are businesses in GTA Online, and they're introduced after players meet Lester at Mirror Park. Users can purchase any one of the six locations from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

After the purchase, they will receive a free T-shirt with the logo of the Arcade they bought.

Twitch Prime members can grab free Arcade by linking their Twitch accounts to GTA accounts

Introduced in the Diamond Casino Heist update, Arcade businesses have been used by GTA Online gamers to make the most money through its multiple methods. After meeting Lester and Chang at Mirror Park before commencing the Diamond Heist, they will be asked to purchase an Arcade as a front.

It's also recommended that players own a Warehouse before getting an Arcade, just to have enough sources of money that will be required. The six Arcades available to be purchased along with their locations and costs are:

Warehouse – Davis ($2,135,000)

Videogeddon – La Mesa ($1,875,000)

Eight-Bit – Vinewood ($2,530,000)

Insert Coin – Rockford ($2,345,000)

Wonderama – Grapeseed ($1,565,000)

Pixel Pete's – Paleto Bay ($1,235,000)

To purchase an Arcade, users should connect online on their phone, and by heading to Money and Services, they can go through Maze Bank Foreclosures and pick up an Arcade. It's always preferable to choose an Arcade that's within city limits.

Once purchased, the setup mission needs to be completed. It will have gamers retrieve equipment from an NPC and deliver it back to the Arcade to have it set up.

Arcade games

GTA Online players need to head to the office and access the laptop to check all the different Arcade games available to be purchased. Investing in them all will cost around $3,500,000, an investment they can get back quite soon.

A fully upgraded Arcade will have the following features:

Main Floor – Arcade missions can be accessed from here.

Bar – As the name suggests, users can buy snacks and drinks here.

Jukebox – They can play music from a section of in-game radio stations.

Manager's office – This is where the Arcade can be managed by gamers.

Master Control Terminal – They can manage other businesses here.

Drone Station – Players can get a bird's eye view of the building using drones.

Garage – Personal vehicles can be stored here.

Basement – Users can access the basement through the manager's office, which will serve as the starting point of the business before setup.

A fully functional Arcade with all the arcade game slots filled up will help gamers earn a maximum of $5,000 per day and store a maximum amount of $100,000 in the safe. Apart from this, the Diamond Heist can be set up and started from the Arcade, and players can earn around $3,000,000 every time.

This makes Arcades one of the best-earning businesses in GTA Online.

Users can look out for deals and discounts on Arcades to purchase one at a sweeter deal and maximize profits. These businesses get a discount of up to 40% at times.

