How to complete the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online in 2022 (with rewards)

The GTA Online heist feature is quite popular and loved by fans of the series. It was first showcased in the story mode and then brought to the online realm. Initially, there were only a few heists that were added via the Heists update. Then came the Doomsday Heist, and in 2019, the Diamond Casino Heist was introduced.

For quite some time, the Diamond Casino Heist (DCH) was regarded as the best way to make money in the game. And it is still the best way to make money with friends since the Cayo Perico heist only pays well if done solo.

This article serves as a guide to completing the DCH in 2022.

Vital information about the Diamond Casino Heist and how to complete it in GTA Online

As has been mentioned before, GTA Online's Diamond Casino Heist was added in 2019. For quite some time, it was the best heist for money grinders, and it can still be used to break the monotony of grinding Cayo Perico.

The DCH has options to offer in terms of how the player wants to perform the heist. It lets players choose one of three ways to carry out the heist.

Silent and Sneaky

Big Con

Aggressive

All three approaches have different requirements and, therefore, different setup missions. However, once inside the vault, its all the same. That said, the contents of the vault are up to RNG. It may contain any of the following:

Cash $2.1 million Artwork $2.3 million Gold $2.5 million Diamonds (special events only) $3.6 million

To make the most out of this heist, it must be done on hard mode. To trigger hard mode, an approach must be repeated twice in three attempts. The red skull icon denotes it.

Hard mode implies tougher guards, higher chances of being detected, and more locks. This mode allows players to take away 10 percent more money. However, if players are shot, money will be lost. This is why the Silent and Sneaky or Big Con approach is recommended.

Every second in the vault counts. The more time spent inside, the more money you're likely to take away. To help with this, players must choose Avi Schwartzman as the hacker. He will charge 10 percent but will provide three and a half minutes inside.

Steps to complete the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online (Big Con)

The Big Con approach is based on stealth. This is arguably the easiest approach, thanks to the disguises. Keeping in mind the hacker tip mentioned above, the worst weapons and the worst driver may be selected to save money.

Most of the optional setups need to be completed. However, gamers may skip Power Drills and Duggan Shipments.

Thanks to the Grupe Sechs disguise, gamers can enter through the security tunnel and use the staff lobby exit. Entering via the tunnel is quite straightforward, and players only need to stop at the checkpoint when prompted.

Taking the stairs on the way down to the vault will shave off a few seconds. Players should run to the vault; this will not break stealth or fail the mission.

To enter the Mantrap, GTA players will need to swipe the keycards at the same time. Failing it once is fine, but too many failed attempts will result in having your cover blown.

Planning ahead of time always helps. And in this case, players will need to plan which areas to loot. A clear plan saves time as each door will have two hacks on hard mode.

Once the looting is complete, players can make their way back. Along the way, the security will figure out that the vault has been robbed. Initially, the status will remain undetected as the location is unknown to the guards.

While heading towards the exit disguises, a few guards will need to be killed. Using the melee is the safest way to go.

On the way to the laundry room, the camera near the elevator must be avoided.

On the way out, the secondary vault near the security room may be looted as well. To do this, players must take out the guards in the room at the same time. One player can then hold down the button while others loot the vault. This may contain any amount between $50K-$100K.

Once outside, a noose guard needs to be killed (melee again). Then, gamers can simply run to the getaway vehicle while avoiding the cones of vision, and the mission will be complete.

If detected, the sewer tunnels are the best getaway route.

If you're a GTA player who's yet to attempt this heist, you should try it today. It's a lot of fun, and you'll be rewarded handsomely.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh