Is an Arcade a worthwhile investment in GTA Online in 2022?

Rockstar Games has just released GTA Online’s new weekly update, which allows players to purchase the Arcade at a massive discount.

GTA Online has many activities and businesses for users to indulge themselves in to earn money, including Arcades. It is a business venture featured with The Diamond Casino Heist update.

Gamers can pick up any Arcade at a staggering 40% discount through July 18. However, with so many other businesses available in GTA Online, one could wonder if it’s worth investing in it in 2022.

Everything players should know about Arcades in GTA Online

Arcades get introduced to players after they meet Lester Crest at Mirror Park. It provides them with a passive income without significant losses in GTA Online. It’s considered to be one of the most profitable sources of revenue.

To set up an Arcade in GTA Online, users must follow the below-mentioned steps:

After meeting Lester at Mirror Park, go through the cutscene where Arcades get introduced to the protagonist. Afterward, players need to go to foreclosures.maze-bank.com and look for Arcades. Select one of the six available locations to set up the Arcade. Complete payment and a complimentary T-shirt will be provided bearing the emblem of the Arcade purchased.

The property is free to purchase for those who have linked their Social Club accounts to their Twitch Prime accounts.

Like other businesses in the game, gamers must first complete the Setup mission after purchasing the Arcade. It serves the way for the advancement of the business and helps ready it to operate at full capacity.

Here are the six locations to set up the Arcade:

Warehouse – Davis ($2,135,000)

Videogeddon - La Mesa ($1,875,000)

Eight-Bit – Vinewood ($2,530,000)

Insert Coin – Rockford ($2,345,000)

Wonderama – Grapeseed ($1,565,000)

Pixel Pete's - Paleto Bay ($1,235,000)

Among the six locations, Videogeddon is highly recommended for players who want to maximize their earnings from it. It is closest to the Diamond Casino, where most Arcade missions will take place.

Users can even spawn a personal aircraft at its rear entry, which helps clear most missions easily.

Is Arcade still valuable in GTA Online in 2022?

Once the Arcade becomes fully operational, gamers will get access to various useful features that come with it. Here are some of the Arcade’s main features:

Main Floor – Players can access the arcade missions from here

Bar – Players can buy snacks and drinks

Jukebox – Users can play music from a section of in-game radio stations.

Manager’s office – Gamers can manage the business from here

Basement – Players can access the rest of the features of Arcade here.

Master Control Terminal – It can be used for managing other businesses.

Drone Station – Players can use drones to observe the building itself.

Garage – Users can store their personal vehicles here.

If players fill all possible arcade slots, gamers can earn a maximum of $5,000 daily as passive income. They can store a maximum amount of $100,000 in the safe at a time.

Apart from all the bells and whistles it provides players, the main reason to purchase an Arcade is to pull off The Diamond Casino Heist. They can set up the heist with the help of the Heist Planning Board in the basement and earn millions on every successful completion.

Users can make up to $3.6 million with it every time, which is why it’s considered one of the best heists in the title.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, help Agatha Baker and earn triple rewards for Casino Work, and more this week in GTA Online: Utilize your Arcade property (or get one for 40% off this week) to case The Diamond Casino & Resort’s vault for an increased chance of snagging Diamonds.Plus, help Agatha Baker and earn triple rewards for Casino Work, and more this week in GTA Online: rsg.ms/e63c65a Utilize your Arcade property (or get one for 40% off this week) to case The Diamond Casino & Resort’s vault for an increased chance of snagging Diamonds.Plus, help Agatha Baker and earn triple rewards for Casino Work, and more this week in GTA Online: rsg.ms/e63c65a https://t.co/RXwT0jy7nN

Lastly, Rockstar has given many business options to GTA Online gamers for hustling, and Arcades are one such business that is an absolute must if they want to earn big.

