All Arcade locations in GTA Online ranked

Arcades have become one of the most popular businesses in GTA Online since its introduction back in 2019 with the Diamond Casino update. They provide GTA Online players with various activities through which they can earn money, play games, and upgrade their facilities.

This is why it has also become one of the more profitable businesses in the game, which supplies players with a healthy stream of passive income. Moreover, it is relatively beginner-friendly, and new players will not face any major problems while running this business.

However, many new players can be confused about which arcade they should buy, as it is the first step to starting this business and arguably the most important one. So this article will try to help players by ranking all the arcade locations based on their usefulness.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top six Arcade locations in GTA Online

6) Pixel's Pete - Paleto Bay

Players can buy this arcade for $1,235,000, making it the cheapest arcade in GTA Online. Unfortunately, it is also the furthest away from the casino where the main missions take place and are also located in a remote area outside the city.

This means that players must constantly travel into the city to do missions and go back and forth, which can become a huge pain, especially for players looking to grind this business.

5) Wonderama - Grapeseed

Wonderama arcade costs around $1,565,000, which is a reasonable price, especially if compared to the other arcade locations. It is situated far from the city in a desert region of the map called Grapeseed and can be found next to the Grapeseed airstrip, meaning that players must again travel a long way to get to the casino.

Even though it is next to a highway that goes directly to the casino, players will need to invest in a fast car as commuting will take a long time without a quick mode of transportation.

4) Warehouse - Davis

The Warehouse arcade costs about $2,135,000 and is situated in Davis, so players must travel through the city to get to the casino. This means they are pretty vulnerable to other players attacking or disrupting them.

It should be noted that the Warehouse arcade is located in the same building as the Davis vehicle warehouse, so if players find that advantageous, only then should they buy this arcade.

3) Insert Coin - Rockford Hills

The Insert Coin arcade is located in Rockford Hills in GTA Online and is available for purchase via the Maze Bank Foreclosures website for $2,345,000. Players typically like it since it is close to many other businesses they can buy in this game which in turn helps them make vast amounts of profit.

It is also usually advantageous for an arcade to be somewhat close to the Diamond Casino, and Insert Coin is perfect for that reason. Moreover, it is also near the highway, making it easier for players to travel around the map after leaving the arcade.

2) Eight-Bit - Vinewood

With a staggering price tag of $2,550,000, the Eight-bit is the most expensive arcade in GTA Online. The arcade is situated in the wealthy neighborhood of Vinewood and is near the Diamond Casino.

So if players want to acquire the arcade for the Diamond Casino Heist, this arcade will be really helpful as it provides them with easy and quick access to the casino. It is also close to other businesses in the game, such as players can buy the cheapest CEO office, which makes this location even more profitable.

1) Videogeddon - La Mesa

Players can purchase the Videogeddon arcade in La Mesa for $1,875,000 in GTA Online through the Maze Bank Foreclosures website, which is undoubtedly the most popular arcade location in the game and the most preferred due to its reasonable price considering how close it is to the casino.

This is the best arcade location for doing the Diamond Heist Casino as it is located in the perfect place for commuting to the casino and doing all of the heist planning. Moreover, Videogeddon is a classic arcade that has been present in many older GTA games, so if players want to get nostalgic, this is the arcade to buy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far