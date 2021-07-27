How much income can GTA Online players earn from Arcades?

Arcades are a unique type of property added to GTA Online with The Diamond Casino Heist update. Players can install arcade machines in these properties and profit from them.

There are various types of properties that players can buy in GTA Online. Some of these grant access to lucrative missions while others provide a steady stream of revenue. Some of these also offer various other benefits.

The Arcade is one such business through which players can earn a passive income. They also get access to the Master Control Terminal, one of the most important things for managing businesses in GTA Online.

GTA Online: How much profit can players make from Arcades?

GTA Online players should note that they can only start up an Arcade in a public session. Solo players who wish to start The Diamond Casino Heist need to buy an Arcade to do so.

The price of an Arcade ranges from $1,235,000 to $2,530,000, although Twitch Prime members can get the cheapest one for free. Players can also customize their Arcades, choosing from a wide range of options. These are purely cosmetic and contribute nothing to income generation.

Players can install free machines, which would make a total of $3000 per hour in GTA Online. A fully upgraded Arcade, with all machines installed, would cost a total of $3,767,000. A Master Control Terminal can be bought for $1,740,000, while a Drone Terminal costs $1,460,000.

A complete Arcade with all the machines will generate $6000 per hour in GTA Online. It would take 628 hours to recoup the initial investment in the machines.

How to collect the money

The profit generated from an Arcade stays in the building until players collect it. This is distinct from most businesses, which send money directly to the player's bank account.

There is a safe inside the Arcade office where players can find this money. It can collect up to $50,000 before getting full.

Is the Arcade business worth it?

For players who manage multiple businesses in GTA Online, the Arcade is a must-have because of the Master Control Terminal. This allows players to resupply all of their properties in the game and also to sell their stock.

The Diamond Casino Heist, which requires an Arcade, is also one of the best ways to make money in the game. However, those who play with friends can join another player for the heist and avoid buying the Arcade altogether.

The heist alone is still a good reason for players to buy this property, as it can get the player a total payment of around $2 to $3 million. If two players complete the heist, they can each walk away with between $400,000 and $800,000 in cash.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen