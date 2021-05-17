What does the Master Control Terminal do in GTA Online?

GTA Online might be a little too unforgiving and cruel when it comes to free mode, but players cannot fault it for trying to give them the right tools. The game is packed to the brim with shiny toys that can blast a hole through the space-time continuum and give players the edge over the rest of the field.

Yet that is precisely the problem GTA Online keeps running into, as the most valuable tools in the game also have plenty of room to be exploited and abused. Yet, every now and then, a useful tool is virtually non-exploitable since it can only be used for the player's benefit but not at the cost of others.

One such tool that the most resourceful of players can acquire is the Master Control Terminal.

Is the Master Control Terminal Worth it in GTA Online?

As the name suggests, the Master Control Terminal acts as the nerve center of the player's criminal empire in GTA Online and gives them easy access to all their activities. Essentially, it is the one-stop-shop for all the player's business activities in the game.

This feature can be acquired by purchasing an arcade. The basement will include a Master Control Terminal that allows players to manage all aspects of their many businesses.

From nightclubs to MC Businesses, players can run just about every part of their criminal empire from one location. Unlike the Terrorbyte, the MCT can actually control every aspect of the player's operation and not just source crates or vehicles in GTA Online.

Businesses that players can control through the Master Control Terminal

Nightclub Bunker Vehicle Cargo Special Cargo Air Freight Cargo MC Businesses

Cost of the Master Control Terminal

The Master Control Terminal comes with the arcade (which can be pretty expensive by itself, at an additional GTA$1.7 million). Given the exorbitant price tag, many might have reservations regarding buying it.

Yet, for players who spend most of their time grinding in GTA Online, the MCT is an absolute must-have. Plus, buying the arcade within the city also helps run businesses through the MCT since players won't have to travel very far.

The MCT should only be an acquisition for players who spend upwards of 60% of their time running businesses. The rule of thumb is that if they can't make back the initial investment on their money in about a couple of days, the acquisition isn't worth it.