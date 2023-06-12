The Crew Motorfest release date, closed beta, and more revealed at Ubisoft Forward 2023

The Crew Motorfest, the upcoming new entry in Ubisoft and Ivory Tower's beloved racing game series, finally has a confirmed release date, courtesy of the recently held Ubisoft Forward 2023. The announcement came with a new trailer showcasing the game's tropical setting, offroading, and many newly added cars that players will be able to unlock, drive, and customize.

Alongside the game's release date announcement, Ubisoft also mentioned The Crew Motorfest's closed beta, which will allow players to experience the new title, its game modes, and improvements made to the handling model before pre-ordering the game. Players can sign up for access to the game's beta starting today.

In this article, we cover information about Ubisot's upcoming open-world racing title, The Crew Motorfest, its confirmed release date, and closed beta registration.

When is The Crew Motorfest releasing?

The Crew Motorfest is scheduled to release on September 14, 2023, for current-gen (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) and previous-gen (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) consoles, alongside Windows PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store). It is currently available for pre-order on all digital platforms and is offered in three different editions, including:

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Gold Edition ($100)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Year-1 pass with 25 vehicles

3-days early access

Ultimate Edition ($120)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Fitted Ultimate pack

Fitted Rainbow pack

Fitted Jungle pack

Year-1 pass with 25 vehicles

3-days early access

The pre-order bonus includes the Liberty Walk pack, which will grant players exclusive access to the following in-game items:

Toyota GR Supra 2021 LBWK Edition

An avatar outfit pack (body and hat)

Two customization vanities (underglow and tire)

The Toyota GR Supra is also available for players to unlock in the game. However, the LBKW Edition livery is exclusive to the pre-order bundle.

How to register for The Crew Motorfest's closed beta?

Starting today, you can register for a chance to play Ubisoft's upcoming arcade racer ahead of its September 14, 2023 release. The closed beta is scheduled to take place between July 21 to 23, 2023. All that is required to register for the closed beta is a Ubisoft account, preferably one that's linked to your console or PC.

To sign up for the closed beta, follow these simple steps:

Go to Ubisoft's official website

Scroll down and select "The Crew from the list of games

On the game's page, scroll down to the section "Participate in Closed Beta"

Click on "Register" and select your preferred platform

Next, you will need to sign up using your existing or new Ubisoft account

Once you log in, you will be successfully registered for the closed beta

Once the registration is complete, you will need to wait for Ubisoft to reach back to you via email if you have been selected to take part in the closed beta test. It should be noted that an internet connection will be required to play The Crew Motorfest's closed beta.

