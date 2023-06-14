The Crew Motorfest pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

The Crew Motorfest, the upcoming latest entry in Ubisoft and Ivory Towers' underrated arcade racing franchise recently got a confirmed release date of Sepember 2023 during the Ubisoft Forward event. Alongside the game's release date announcement, the developer also revealed details regarding the game's pre-orders and editions.

Although The Crew Motorfest is a spiritual follow-up to the previous entry in the series, The Crew 2, it features a plethora of key differences that makes it stand out amongst its peers. For starters, The Crew Motorfest features a heavy emphasis on off-road racing, something that the previous titles dabbled in but never made it their primary focus.

Alongside off-road racing, the upcoming arcade racer will also feature an improved customization and upgrade system, giving players complete liberty over their rides and racing experience. Here's a comprehensive pre-order guide for The Crew Motorfest, detailing all the editions, pre-order bonuses, platforms, and more.

How to pre-order The Crew Motorfest?

The Crew Motorfest is scheduled to release on September 14, 2023. Pre-orders for the game went live right after the Ubisoft Forward event on July 12, 2023. It was showcased with an opening cinematic trailer, followed by an extensive look at the tropical map and a few newly added cars that players can unlock simply by playing through the game.

You can pre-order the latest installment in The Crew series on all major console platforms and PC. Here's a guide on how to pre-order the game on PlayStation (4/ 5), Xbox (One/ Series X|S), and Windows PC (Epic Games Store/ Ubisoft Connect):

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Head to the PlayStation Store on your console.

Search for The Crew Motorfest or look for the game within the pre-orders section.

Choose your desired edition and proceed to payment and checkout.

Once you complete the payment, it will be added to your library.

You can pre-load it on your PlayStation console near the official release date.

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Head to the Xbox Store on your console.

Search for the game using the search bar on the store's dashboard.

Select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete payment for the game, it will be added to your library.

You can pre-load it on your Xbox near the official release date.

Windows PC (Epic Games Store/ Ubisoft Connect)

Open the Epic Games Store or the Ubisoft Connect App on your PC.

Search for The Crew Motorfest and choose your desired edition.

On Ubisoft Connect, you can simply head to the "Pre-orders" section to get to the game's page.

Choose your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete payment for the game, it will be added to your library.

On Ubisoft Connect, pre-loads usually go live roughly 48 hours before the game's release; however, Epic Games Store usually does not allow pre-loads, with very few exceptions.

While pre-ordering isn't necessary, it gives you access to exclusive in-game bonuses that include an early unlock of GR Supra 2021 alongside a special custom livery.

The Crew Motorsport editions and prices

The Crew Motorfest seems to take a lot of inspiration from other Ubisoft titles when it comes to its open world. And similar to most Ubisoft titles released of late, the newest installment in The Crew series is offered in three different editions, a Standard Edition at $70, a slightly expensive Gold Edition at $100, and the most expensive version, the Ultimate Edition at $120.

Here's a complete breakdown of all the pre-order editions of the game:

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Gold Edition ($100)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Year-1 pass with 25 vehicles

3-days early access

Ultimate Edition ($120)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Fitted Ultimate pack

Fitted Rainbow pack

Fitted Jungle pack

Year-1 pass with 25 vehicles

3-days early access

The pre-order bonus, which you can claim if you pre-purchase the game before its September 14, 2023 release, includes the Liberty Walk pack, granting you access to the following in-game items:

Toyota GR Supra 2021 LBWK Edition

An avatar outfit pack (body and hat)

Two customization vanities (underglow and tire)

It should be noted that although you do get access to Toyota Supra GR, regardless of whether you pre-order, the LBWK (Liberty Walk) livery is entirely exclusive to the pre-order version of the car.

