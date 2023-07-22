The Crew Motorfest vs. The Crew 2: How does the sequel stack against its predecessor?

The Crew Motorfest is the latest in Ubisoft's arcade racer series. Coming hot on the trails of 2018's The Crew 2, this new entry is a marked improvement over its predecessor. It is not a numbered entry but still boasts many improvements and fixes to the formula that fans have been clamoring for. But for players new to the series or those who are content with The Crew 2, what does this mean?

What makes The Crew Motorfest worth a pickup when the previous game is not that old in comparison? Here are all reasons why.

Is The Crew Motorfest better than The Crew 2?

While the answer to that question may not be particularly straightforward at the moment, all we know so far points to The Crew Motorfest being superior.

1) Never-seen-before car additions

The Crew Motorfest players will be spoilt for choice on release day (Image via Ubisoft)

The Crew Motorfest launches with more vehicles than in previous renditions. In fact, there are over 600 cars at launch. These also include new additions as well as licensed picks from iconic brands. For one, Toyota makes its debut with the Supra flexing its way into the roster.

A surprise however, is the latest Lamborghini Revuelto, which is also the mascot for the game's cover art set across the tropical landscape of O'ahu, Hawaii. Fans will be eagerly looking forward to getting their hands on these vehicles on launch day.

2) Better car physics

The driving feel should satiate many players this time around (Image via Ubisoft)

The previous entries were not particularly known for having solid driving; in fact, the original Crew game was criticized for weak handling and its sequel did not completely solve the issue either.

This time around, however, fans should expect tighter and more responsive controls. Cars and driving, generally, have a lot more weight to them now. This makes drifting much more engaging and easier to execute.

3) New features like Rewind

During chaotic races, it would not be uncommon to make mistakes (Image via Ubisoft)

Taking a page from the Forza Horizon series, players can now rewind time during races. This is an accessibility feature that has made an appearance across many racing titles over the years. However, it is the first time it has made it into The Crew franchise.

Users not used to the genre or the new physics can rewind up to about 14 seconds back into time to avoid that embarrassing crash from occurring again. This way, all kinds of gamers can enjoy The Crew Motorfest.

4) Better visuals

The Crew series has never looked better (Image via Ubisoft)

These games are known for their realistic graphics, and The Crew Motofets do not disappoint. The lighting and car models seem to have received notable updates. The Crew 2 did not have particularly consistent visuals, with much of the static props not sizing up to scrutiny.

As such, the delightful breadth of visual variety, from neon-soaked urban streets to lush sunset-kissed forests, helps accentuate the improvements in graphics. If nothing else, it is certainly one of the most visually striking racing games this year besides EA's NFS Unbound.

The Crew Motorfest is developed by Ubisoft Ivory Towers and published by Ubisoft. It is set third entry in The Crew franchise. The game is to release on September 14, 2023, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Players intrigued about what the pre-orders would net them should check out our detailed pre-order guide for more details