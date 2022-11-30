Where does Need for Speed Unbound take place?

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest title to come out of the Electronic Arts stables. Based in a fictional world, the game will feature realistic cars with an anime-esque twist.

NFS Heat was the last installment in the franchise and was released back in 2019. A new title will be launched soon, and fans are hoping it will be worth the wait.

From what was seen in the trailer, Need for Speed Unbound has a very unique set of visuals that could appeal to a diverse audience. However, apart from these features, everyone is curious to know which area the game is set in.

Need for Speed Unbound is set in the fictional city of Lakeshore

According to official information released by Electronic Arts, Need for Speed Unbound is set in a fictional city called Lakeshore, which many players feel is similar to real-life Chicago. Per the developers at Criterion Games, no race will ever feel the same in this location, indicating that there might be some dynamic elements involved.

The development team has switched up the art style for the game, going from a realistic approach, which was seen in almost all of its recent titles, to anime-like visuals. For some reason, the new approach is more appealing and is probably one of the main reasons why the gaming community is so inclined to try the title out.

From whatever's been made available so far, it looks like Need for Speed Unbound is the Underground 3 that everyone's been so eagerly waiting for. From a diverse set of customization options to amazing graphics to racing at night, the developers have gone the distance with this game. However, it's too early to label it as a blockbuster because it hasn't launched yet.

Electronic Arts hasn't really disappointed fans with its releases over the last few years. Payback was amazing, and so was Heat. So there's a high chance that it will also get everything right with Unbound.

The game features cops, an element that all fans look forward to. Is it even Need for Speed if there are no cops involved?

From a host of cars to a really peppy soundtrack, Need for Speed Unbound has all the makings of a title that plays as good as it looks. Set for release on December 2, 2022, the hype surrounding the game is sending shockwaves throughout the gaming community.

It's believed that Unbound's customization range is also very diverse, giving players the ultimate tuner feel, something which has been rampant in all NFS titles.

There's also an online element to it, so players will be able to race against friends and other individuals around the world. Hopefully, this element won't be as disappointing as Need for Speed World, a game that only revolved around online racing. The title was filled with bugs and died a very sorry death.

