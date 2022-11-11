Need for Speed: Unbound’s official minimum and recommended PC system requirements revealed

Need for Speed: Unbound is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated releases this winter, and franchise fans are pretty excited to see the gameplay features and narrative that the new entry will bring to the table.

With its release set for November 29, 2022 on major platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S, and Microsoft Windows, there is a lot of curiosity about the hardware requirements for the game.

PC users have been wondering about the minimum and recommended system requirements. Fortunately, Electronic Arts and Criterion have officially revealed the details of the hardware that players need to pack in order to run the game optimally.

With a minimum requirement of an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-8600, Need for Speed: Unbound is going to be a bit graphics intensive, and some players might need to upgrade their rigs if they are looking forward to making the most of the latest franchise entry.

Today’s list will go over all the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Need for Speed: Unbound, so players can be prepared when it finally drops later this month.

Need for Speed: Unbound PC system requirements

Below is the list of all the minimum and recommended system requirements for Need for Speed: Unbound.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Ryzen 5 2600, Core i5-8600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: RX 570, GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Ryzen 5 3600, Core i7-8700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX5700 (8GB), GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

What to expect from Need for Speed: Unbound?

When the title officially drops, players will be able to enjoy a new narrative that will feature popular rapper A$AP Rocky as the leader of the Takeover Scene.

The new franchise entry will revolve around the themes of rebellion and overcoming dire odds, and both the graphics and the environments of the game will reflect the same themes. The title will feature cell-shaded character models, with very realistic car designs and environments.

Moreover, it will further expand the NFS Heat gameplay and will feature a similar heat system that encourages a high-risk, high-reward style of gameplay. Since Heat was considered to be one of the most successful launches of the series in recent years, Criterion will be sticking to some of its gameplay formulas for Unbound.

