5 things you might have missed in NFS Unbound trailer

EA's iconic Need for Speed (NFS) racing series is well and alive, as evidenced by the brand-new reveal of NFS Unbound. While it was rumored to be in the works, thanks to recent leaks, an exciting new trailer was just dropped for the game. In a nutshell, it is a true evolution of the series, taking it to a new level with some neat additions.

From a unique presentation style to enhanced features and more, there is a lot to cover. Here are five things you may have missed from the reveal trailer for NFS Unbound.

NFS Unbound sees evolution and new direction for racing series

1) Experience brand-new NFS tale and new mode featuring hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky

Controller 🕹 @ControllerByRap JUST IN: A$AP Rocky will be featured in the new Need For Speed game “NFS: Unbound” JUST IN: A$AP Rocky will be featured in the new Need For Speed game “NFS: Unbound”‼️🔥 https://t.co/DQe7uDF5Fp

A brand new narrative is set to drive the momentum of NFS Unbound. Here, a robbery at a family auto shop tears two friends apart and sends a rookie racer on a journey to win the ultimate street race to reclaim the priceless car that was stolen.

Popular rapper A$AP Rocky will also appear in-game as the leader of the Takeover Scene. This is a new replayable precision driving mode that brings together the community to take over parts of the city and celebrate driving with style over pure speed.

2) Game pairs celshaded character models with realistic cars and environments

The most realistic cars in the franchise juxtaposed against anime characters and cartoony effects



This is gonna be so fun I was skeptical at first but holy s#!% does the NFS Unbound style look goodThe most realistic cars in the franchise juxtaposed against anime characters and cartoony effectsThis is gonna be so fun I was skeptical at first but holy s#!% does the NFS Unbound style look goodThe most realistic cars in the franchise juxtaposed against anime characters and cartoony effectsThis is gonna be so fun 😍 https://t.co/JwtALWVLI7

NFS Unbound is all about rebellion and overcoming dire odds. This is reflected in its visuals as well, which offer richly detailed vehicles and environments, as well as vehicle customization.

Moreover, the denizens of the game's setting, Lakeshore City, are something right out of an animation or a comic. This aesthetic is influenced by graffiti and the underground culture that the series is known for.

The design choice marks a new vision for the series. It will definitely divide fans, though, due to how some of them may interpret the presentation's various elements as clashing with one another. However, a nudge in a new direction is exactly what EA's arcade racer has been looking for.

3) It will expand upon NFS Heat's gameplay

🎃Xenoktober🎃 | Comms Open! @XenoScarlet Just watched NFS Unbound's reveal trailer and as I expected, it still looks gorgeous so far! Now I just want to see how the rest of the game is like, but it's got to happen soon Just watched NFS Unbound's reveal trailer and as I expected, it still looks gorgeous so far! Now I just want to see how the rest of the game is like, but it's got to happen soon https://t.co/csgAKIwOcG

NFS Heat, the predecessor to Unbound, is regarded as one of the better entries in the series in recent memory. The main draw for the title was the Heat meter that magnetized cops in greater numbers the longer players drove around the city during nighttime. Moreover, the greater Heat accumulated also guaranteed better rewards in the form of XP and cash, known as Bank this time around.

This core risk-versus-reward formula is maintained in the new title too, but there will seemingly be "new escape mechanics" to turn the tide in your favor. While the focus is on the single-player elements, there will be multiplayer races as well for players to compete in.

4) It will be next-gen exclusive

The game is only planned for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This makes sense given the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are falling behind in terms of hardware potential.

Unbound will target 4K 60 FPS on consoles in addition to featuring improvements for the engine. It is clear that the decision to axe last-gen devices was made to ensure all efforts could be directed toward squeezing the most out of the experience.

5) It is arriving very soon

Need for Speed @NeedforSpeed



A$AP Rocky Outfit by

A$AP Rocky Shoes by You ready to do this? Need for Speed Unbound. Make a name for yourself by proving you have what it takes to win The Grand - Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing crown. Launching Dec. 2, 2022. #needforspeed A$AP Rocky Outfit by @marineserre_off A$AP Rocky Shoes by @Vans You ready to do this? Need for Speed Unbound. Make a name for yourself by proving you have what it takes to win The Grand - Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing crown. Launching Dec. 2, 2022. #needforspeedA$AP Rocky Outfit by @marineserre_off A$AP Rocky Shoes by @Vans https://t.co/0rxGCMhvG2

Unbound is scheduled to release on December 2, 2022, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. With only two months to go, fans will definitely be keen to try out the newest entry in the series. The only questions remaining largely have to do with monetization. Are you looking forward to checking out the game when it finally releases?

