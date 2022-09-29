The next Need for Speed is reportedly titled 'Unbound' and is set for a 2022 release date

According to industry insider Tom Henderson, a major Need for Speed reveal will arrive in the next few weeks. Rumors suggest that the upcoming Need for Speed game already has a name: Unbound. If this is true, fans likely won’t have to wait long to receive more information about this new entry into the iconic racing franchise.

The upcoming NFS title is rumored to be a very multiplayer-focused driving game. As with all leaks, this information must be taken with a grain of salt. Until the official release date and the trailer show up, it is all speculation.

According to a rumor, a Need for Speed Unbound reveal is coming soon

NFS fans are desperate for a new entry into the franchise, and if the sources of this rumor are to be believed, they won’t have to wait very long for more information. It’s being said that a trailer will be revealed in the next two weeks, possibly sometime in early October.

While an exact date has not been provided, the rumor states that it will happen in the next two weeks. It is also suggested that Need for Speed Unbound will be released on December 2, 2022, but that is also tentative at this point.

According to rumors, the upcoming game's trailer will be about 2-3 minutes in length. It is also being said that A$AP Rocky will be featured on its soundtrack. Information is scarce about the upcoming trailer at the time of writing.

With that being said, the next NFS game has been a major topic of discussion all over the internet, with leaks showing up throughout 2022. Previous rumors have suggested anime elements in the game, such as fire or flames erupting from the car as the player drifts, jumps, and crashes.

Tom Henderson has previously reported that the game will be heavily multiplayer-focused and will have “meetups” that allow people to race against each other in different locations on the map. It’s also been suggested that the game will feature new and unique maps that have not been used in the NFS franchise before.

In his earlier report, Henderson also mentioned that Need for Speed Unbound was a title that had been suggested, but it could have simply been a codename for the game. Around that time, there were also rumors that the character design would be similar to the cartoon, The Boondocks.

Unfortunately, there is currently very little information about the upcoming NFS game, but if these sources are accurate, fans will have a trailer to enjoy within the next few weeks as well as a potential release date in December this year, potentially for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

