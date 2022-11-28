When does Need for Speed Unbound early access release for all regions? System requirements, EA Play, and more explained

As the world wakes up on November 29, Need for Speed Unbound will take players across new roads and highways. With plenty of new cars and content coming up, Electronic Arts is ready to kick off the early access period, opening a new chapter in the franchise's history.

A common trend in all the recent releases by Electronic Arts has been the occurrence of an early access period. This comes before the full release, but those with early access can enjoy Need for Speed Unbound starting tomorrow, November 29. EA has also declared important information about the game's PC requirements. As expected, there will be benefits for EA Play members in terms of trials and more.

Need for Speed Unbound players can experience the game as early as tomorrow, thanks to early access

Early access will begin as per regional timings and follow the same pattern that EA followed with FIFA 23 and NHL 23. Getting early access will be a similar process, as buyers will just have to purchase the game's Palace Edition. Compared to the Standard Edition, the premium version is more expensive, but comes with plenty of extra goodies.

Need for Speed Unbound's PC players may also be interested in the game's PC requirements. Although there are different outlets from where they can purchase the game, knowing how well they can run the game is of great importance.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel Core i5-8600 or equivelant

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics card: AMD RX 570 / Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card

Online Connection Requirements: 1 Mbps or faster internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50GB+

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-8700 or equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX5700 / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or equivalent

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card

Online Connection Requirements: 1 Mbps or faster internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50GB+

Additionally, there's a great way for players to check how well they can run Need for Speed Unbound on their devices. All members of EA Play will get up to 10 hours of trial and enjoy a discount on their full purchase.

EA Play Pro members will be able to enjoy the same facilities, but will also gain access to all the contents of the Palace Edition. This is thanks to the higher monthly subscription of the Pro membership. Furthermore, any full purchase after the trial period will allow players to carry over their progression.

Need for Speed has been an iconic name in the genre of racing games and goes back well beyond the times of current-gen consoles and gaming rigs. As technology has evolved, so has the content, and the upcoming game is a clear testament to that.

Interestingly, hardcore fans will find certain similarities when they get down to dominate the streets and race to the top. It remains to be seen whether Need for Speed Unbound can become the next big chapter in the franchise's history.

