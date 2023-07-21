The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta date & time for all regions, download size, and more

The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta is finally live for all platforms, giving players a chance to delve into the latest installment of Ubisoft's open-world arcade racing series ahead of its release. Being built on the back of the phenomenal The Crew 2, Ivory Tower's latest game takes players to the tropical island of O'ahu, with lush green forests and muddy tracks being the new focus.

While the original The Crew and the sequel did dabble into traditional offroading and other contemporary racing formats, most of the racing events in those titles were relegated to the asphalt. However, with The Crew Motorfest, Ubisoft Ivory Tower attempts to shake things up, focusing more on the offroad side of racing than traditional tracks.

The Closed Beta is a great way for players to get accustomed to the new offroad-focused races as well as the plethora of changes with the latest installment of The Crew.

Here's everything you need to know about The Crew Motorfest's Closed Beta.

The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta date & time for all regions

The Crew Motorfest's Closed Beta starts on July 21, 2023, for all current-gen platforms, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Although the game is also scheduled to be released on previous-gen consoles, i.e., PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the Closed Beta is only available for current-gen systems alongside Windows PC.

The Closed Beta will stay live till July 23, 2023, giving players three full days to try out the open-world arcade racer before release. Although the registration invites are already being sent to many players starting today, you can still register for the playtest and stand a chance at getting to play the game early on their platforms of choice.

The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta download size for all platforms

According to The Crew Motorfest's PC system requirements, the game needs you to have 35 gigabytes free on your hard drive or SSD. On PlayStation 5, the download size for the title is roughly 33.443 gigabytes, according to data miner "PlayStation Game Size" on Twitter. The file size for the Xbox Series X|S version of the game is also within the 32-35 GB ballpark.

PlayStation Game Size @PlaystationSize The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta



🟦 Download Size : 33.443 GB



- Start Time : July 21



- End Time : July 23



🟧 #TheCrew pic.twitter.com/6LIXbXqyEp The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta🟦 Download Size : 33.443 GB- Start Time : July 21- End Time : July 23

With the game's closed beta playtest finally going live, Ubisoft has also revealed the system requirements for the PC version. Here are the minimum, recommended (1080p), recommended (1440p), and recommended (4K) system requirements:

Minimum

OS : Windows 10 (64bit)

: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1600／Intel Core i7-4790

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600／Intel Core i7-4790 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Video Memory : 4 GB

: 4 GB Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

: AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended (1080p)

OS : Windows 10 (64bit)

: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600／Intel Core i5-10600K

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600／Intel Core i5-10600K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Video Memory : 8 GB

: 8 GB Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended (1440p)

OS : Windows 10 (64bit)

: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 5600X／Intel Core i7-9700K

: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X／Intel Core i7-9700K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Video Memory : 12 GB

: 12 GB Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti

: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended (4K)

OS : Windows 10 (64bit)

: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 7900X／Intel Core i9-12900K

: AMD Ryzen 5 7900X／Intel Core i9-12900K Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Video Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Storage: 35 GB available space

It should be mentioned that the system requirements are not final and are expected to be updated before the full release of the game.

The Crew Motorfest is scheduled to be released on September 11, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Amazon Luna.