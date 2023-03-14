Top 5 racing simulation games in 2023

The racing simulation genre has been around for decades now, and it only seems to get better every year. The huge racing community has enjoyed better gameplay with improved driving mechanics, newer car models, and particle effects in the latest racing game titles. With enhanced graphics and powerful processors, the visuals are better than ever.

Many of these titles have expanded into the domain of the online multiplayer class, allowing players to go head-to-head against each other in real-time. Racing real against real players has thus become so much more immersive than competing against AI.

There are quite a few existing titles as is, but with more to come this year, here are the top five picks for racing simulation games in 2023.

Forza Horizon 5, Gran Turismo 7, and three other racing sim games to play in 2023

1) Forza Horizon 5

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S | Xbox One | PC

After wreaking havoc around the huge map of the United Kingdom in their previous installment, it is now time to explore Mexico with Playground Games. Forza Horizon 5 brings you a much larger map to drive around. Better to bring your best specs because Horizon 5 is dishing out phenomenal landscapes, and it will fall heavy on the system.

The title has all the standard racing game modes and more. You can follow the campaign and keep unlocking new cars and mods. The Festival mode will be a source of new challenges and updates provided periodically. The online mode is much more liberal with player vs player modes and customizable tracks you can compete on with friends.

All this and more is going on in the Forza Horizon 5, which makes it one of the top racing games in 2023.

2) Gran Turismo 7

Platforms: PS4 | PS5

Being one of the major titles in the racing sim world, Gran Turismo 7 has a clearer focus on driving mechanics and in-game physics than most other games. Vehicle handling keeps getting better with each update, and so does the gameplay. You start off slow and gradually build up to difficult circuits and intense racers.

The sheer amount of customizations that can be done on cars can be daunting, but it adds up to the overall experience that racing sims aim to provide. For new players, it will take some time to get used to all the features in GT 7. Take the time to earn credits and test different builds to see which works best.

3) iRacing

Platform: PC

iRacing had partnered with some of the world's leading motorsports sanctioning bodies like NASCAR, IMSA, and more to bring you an authentic racing experience online. The online multiplayer game is essentially a recreation of real-world auto-racing events that players can participate in with friends and community members.

Having licensed access to car designs from leading manufacturers, racers get to enjoy authentic builds around the tracks. Real-time repairs and track regulations have been added to the game to keep the events in line with iconic auto racing events. iRacing comes with a subscription system for players to access all the game's features.

With its licensed content and real-world racing structures, iRacing has shaped up to be a truly immersive racing game for 2023.

4) DiRT Rally 2.0

Platforms: PS4 | Xbox One | PC

Dirt racing has a fanbase of its own, even in the online racing game community. The feel of rubber hitting the dirt tracks is a much wilder experience than asphalt or tarmac. Handling your wheel takes on a slightly distinguished approach over asphalt circuits, which racing sims like DiRT Rally are all about.

Besides the career rally, there are daily and weekly challenges against the community and AI to keep your progress going. Keeping up with traditional dirt car designs, the game has wide backs and sharp frames on many of the available cars. There is also a wide list of tracks featuring full dirt and dirt-asphalt hybrids for players to test their skills on.

Drift mechanics, strategies, particle effects, and more are different in DiRT Rally 2.0 than in traditional circuit racing sims. Thus, it's still one of the top racing games of 2023.

5) Assetto Corsa: Competizione

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S | Xbox One | PS4| PS5 | PC

Assetto Corsa: Competizione is better known for its attention to detail in terms of racing sim experience. Since its previous title Assetto Corsa, Competizione has shifted its focus towards providing a more realistic simulation over its predecessor. Without the downloadables, there are fewer playable cars and tracks for racers.

As a result, the amount of detailing on them has been the game's primary focus besides realism. Multiple competitive servers for racers to compete in serious events online compel players to increase their skills and stats. Competizione has also seen revamped mechanics and vehicular feedback developed based on real racing scenarios.

While Assetto Corsa is a relaxed experience, Competizione is much more competitive and closer to bringing racing intricacies to gamers.

The racing sim genre remains in a class of its own within the esports community and is expected to take its realism to a whole new level in the upcoming years. As captivating as they are, they also require decent gaming CPUs and graphics to draw out their full potential.

Owing to their realism, investing in racing wheels, complete with pedals and shift rigs, is another way to amplify your racing experience by a huge margin.

