Watch the stunning trailer of DiRT Rally 2.0 which releases in Feb 2019

Shahid Salman
ANALYST
News
26 Sep 2018, 17:35 IST

DiR
DiRT 2.0

Photo Credits: Codemasters

Two decade's ago, the Colin McRae Rally game gave the rallying fans the taste of the sport on Playstations and PCs. The game featured real cars and real drivers from the 1998 World Rally Champion, McRae's Subaru Impreza was featured on the game's cover.

Colin Mcrae Rally was one of the most successful racing video game developed by Codemasters, the last edition of the rallying game came out in the year 2015 and it was named DiRT Rally.

Watch DiRT Rally 2.0 Trailer

The trailer of DiRT Rally 2.0 was released by Codemasters today and the game will continue its association with the World Rallycross Championship, running fully-licensed Supercars on eight official circuits. DiRT 2.0 is scheduled to release on February 26, 2019.

The game is said to have "real-life off-road environments featuring New Zealand, Argentina, Spain, Poland, Australia, and the USA."

Codemasters has concentrated on the game's development to provide a better user experience in terms of car handling, dynamics, with a "new authentic" model and greater attention on tyre behavior etc...

DiRT 2.0 will be the first game in the dirt series published without the direction of Paul Coleman, who left the company in June.

Dirt Rally 2.0 will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and compatible PCs.

Shahid Salman
ANALYST
Motorsport journalist with the experience behind the wheels | Winner Raid the Himalaya, Dakshin Dare and National Rallies | Formula1 Fanatic
